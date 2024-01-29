The Big Picture James Gunn has almost finished writing the eighth episode of Peacemaker Season 2.

Gunn is currently focusing on pre-production work for Superman: Legacy, potentially delaying the production of Peacemaker Season 2.

Peacemaker Season 2 does not have a release date yet, but fans can expect a new mission for the vigilante character.

Peacemaker is slowly making its way back to television. James Gunn has shared the latest update on the second season of the Max series through a new post on Threads, stating that he's almost done with writing for the eighth episode of the next installment. He wrote: "Most days this week were spent doing pre-production work on Superman for most of the day, & writing Peacemaker season two in the evening & some mornings." The post went on to reveal, "This weekend was all spent (almost) finishing episode 8 of Peacemaker." The filmmaker had previously stated that the other seven episodes of the second season have already been written. While we wait for Christopher Smith (John Cena) to suit up once more, Gunn has plenty of work to keep him busy before it's time for cameras to roll on the second season of Peacemaker.

Gunn was hired alongside Peter Safran to plan out the new DC Universe for Warner Bros. The release of last year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom marked the end of the road for the previous iteration of the franchise, with a new interconnected narrative taking its place soon. The first major step that Gunn will take alongside his executive role will be directing Superman: Legacy, the first theatrical release set in the new franchise featuring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel. While this sounds exciting for comic book fans, it may mean waiting a while for Peacemaker Season 2.

James Gunn had previously stated that the second season of Peacemaker wouldn't be produced until he was done with Superman: Legacy. The film starring Coresnwet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult is slated to begin filming in March, and it's currently set to premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025. It remains to be seen how long filming for Superman: Legacy will keep Gunn from jumping behind the camera for Peacemaker again. After all, Christopher's journey isn't over, and the conclusion of the first season made it clear that the hero's team still has a lot of problems to solve.

What is 'Peacemaker' About?

Peacemaker follows Christopher Smith after he was introduced in Gunn's The Suicide Squad. After surviving the events of that movie, Smith was recruited by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) for a very important mission. Alongside John Economos (Steve Agee) and Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), Peacemaker had to get to the bottom of a mystery involving an alien race that had infiltrated Earth. Things got very complicated once it was revealed that Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), the strike team's leader, was a Butterfly himself. The second season will bring a new mission for the vigilante, as he takes his first steps into the new DCU.

Peacemaker Season 2 does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates, and you can see Gunn's post on Threads.

