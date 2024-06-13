The Big Picture Greg Mottola to direct Peacemaker season 2 episodes two and three, marking his first comic book adaptation of this scale.

Plot details for season 2 remain secretive while show's positive reception continues. Cena's anti-hero character ready for more action.

Returning cast members include Adebayo, Harcourt, and Economos, with new additions like Rodríguez and Meadows joining the fray.

Production on the second season of Peacemaker has been subject to a ton of exciting updates in recent times, and the notable additions just keep on coming. A remnant from the soon-to-be-defunct DCEU, John Cena's beloved anti-hero Peacemaker, is set to return for a second season and DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have a mapped out plan for how the show becomes part of their connected DCU. This involves bringing on board Superbad and Adventureland director, Greg Mottola.

Mottola is set to direct episodes two and three in the upcoming second season, and Gunn confirmed the director's involvement with a post on Instagram that features the pair together. Gunn's caption read: "Ever since seeing Daytrippers back in the '90's at Film Forum in NY, I've been a huge @gregmottolaofficial fan – through Superbad and so much more. When we needed a director for episodes two and three of Season 2 of #Peacemaker he was the first person I thought of. Can't wait for you guys to see what we're cooking!" When Mottola takes on the reins for these two episodes, it would mark the first time the director has been involved in a comic book adaptation of this scale. Mottola's prior credits on television include Dave, The Newsroom, and Arrested Development. His work on Superbad, was a successful teen comedy starring Jonah Hill, Michael Cera and Emma Stone making it one of his most respected gigs.

While Gunn has been very generous with information sharing to a degree, plot details regarding the second season of Peacemaker have been shrouded in secrecy. Not hindered by the notion of non-violent means of conflict resolution, Cena's character, Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker, is all about achieving peace by any means necessary. The show's first installment saw the anti-hero square up against his own father, the racist terrorist known as the White Dragon (Robert Patrick). The show has gone on to become one of the most positively received comic book projects ever, currently sitting at a 94% critics score and 89% audience score on the aggregator website, Rotten Tomatoes.

The Cast For 'Peacemaker' Season 2

Image via Max

When Cena's Peacemaker returns for season 2, it'd mark the third appearance for the anti-hero after prior appearances in Season 1 and also in Gunn's first DC film, The Suicide Squad. Season 2 is expected to see several other cast members, including Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Agent Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), and John Economos (Steve Agee) return. The sophomore season is also set to welcome new cast members, including Sol Rodríguez as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows as Langston Fleury, and David Denman in a presently-unknown capacity. The show also has Frank Grillo confirmed to be reprising his role as Rick Flag, Sr. from the upcoming Creature Commandos animated series.

All eight episodes of the first season of Peacemaker are available to stream on Max.

WATCH ON MAX