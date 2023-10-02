The Big Picture James Gunn confirms he is currently writing the second season of Peacemaker, the Max tv series he helped create in the DC Universe.

Peacemaker's character development in The Suicide Squad has transformed him into a reformed vigilante working for the US government.

The production of Peacemaker's second season has been delayed due to James Gunn's involvement in structuring the future of DC Comics in film and television.

James Gunn is currently busy planning the future of the DC Universe, but he still has time to work on the small corner of the franchise he helped create. The filmmaker has confirmed that he's currently writing the second season of Peacemaker in the comments section of a recent Instagram post. The Max television series follows the titular character after the events of The Suicide Squad, a film that Gunn himself directed and was released in theaters in 2021. The adventures of Christopher Smith (John Cena) are far from over, but it remains to be seen when Gunn's schedule allows the second installment to begin filming.

When the character was introduced in the 2021 soft reboot of the team, Peacemaker was an aggressive mercenary who didn't respect the other members of the Squad, particularly Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman). But him getting to work with Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) to defeat an alien invasion was enough of a rough experience to change him for the better. As a reformed vigilante, Peacemaker was hired by the United States government to continue taking on classified assignments, meaning that the hero could be thrown under the media bus at any point if something went wrong.

In the first season of the series, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) hired Smith to fight against a mysterious alien invasion that was secretly taking place on Earth. Alongside Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee), Peacemaker had to investigate how the aliens were taking over society without anyone noticing, only to realize that one of them had already infiltrated their team. The first season of the show even featured a brief appearance of the Justice League during its final moments, when it was revealed that they had been called to help, but arrived too late.

The Future of 'Peacemaker'

The second season of Peacemaker has been in development for a long time, but a couple of recent events have delayed its production. Earlier this year, Gunn and Peter Safran were hired by Warner Bros. to structure the future of DC Comics in both film and television. The task of supervising an entire franchise evidently would take Gunn away from working on Peacemaker, with the director stating that the making of Superman: Legacy would be his priority, for the moment. It remains to be seen when the new episodes of Peacemaker can begin filming.

