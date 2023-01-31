James Gunn and Peter Safran are rebuilding the entire DCU from the ground up, but one fixture of the previous era will only continue to expand—Peacemaker. It was already confirmed that John Cena's vigilante will be returning for a second season on HBO Max, but his universe will be expanding under Gunn's regime. As previously announced back in May 2022, a new spinoff series, Waller, surrounding the Suicide Squad's overseer Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) is in the pipeline, and Gunn and Safran were finally able to elaborate a bit on what's to be expected with the series and where it falls in the DC TV universe.

The Waller series potentially contains major implications for the future of DC and the Suicide Squad respectively as it could see the officer navigating the fallout of her daughter's whistleblowing at the end of Peacemaker Season 1. It could potentially revolve around Waller using her cunning to avoid any consequences for her actions as they leaked out to the press. Gunn didn't elaborate on the exact plot of the show, but he did reveal some of the finer details including the minds behind the series:

"Next is Waller. So this is Viola Davis. She's coming back as her character Amanda Waller. This is also going to you know have some of the team Peacemaker and is the regulars on the show. This basically follows up Peacemaker. We have two great creatives working on it. Christal Henry, who is a writer on Watchmen and Jeremy Carver who created Doom Patrol have this incredibly marvelous story worked out that I think is really fantastic and HBO loves, and so they're you know, putting this all together."

Image via DC

RELATED: James Gunn Teases Mr. Terrific, But Is He Joining 'Peacemaker' or the DC Movie Universe

Two Veteran DC Creatives Will Helm the Amanda Waller Spinoff

Gunn is putting all of his faith in a pair of DC veterans with Henry, whose involvement with the project was announced last year, and Carver at the helm. Henry is a proven hit-maker, earning an Emmy for her work on Watchmen with the episode "If You Don't Like My Story, Write Your Own" which proved to be one of the most well-reviewed of the series. Carver, aside from helming the recently canceled Doom Patrol, has had a bit of a deeper relationship with DC as he was also tapped to executive produce the HBO's Dead Boy Detectives series from Steve Yockey. He also previously served as showrunner for The CW's hit series Supernatural among other things.

Whatever the two have planned will be sandwiched in the middle of the Peacemaker events, leading directly into Season 2 when it eventually releases. Safran followed up Gunn, adding "this series will sit between Peacemaker Season 1 and Peacemaker Season 2."

We'll have more on the Amanda Waller spinoff as news comes out. In the meantime, check out the trailer for Peacemaker below.