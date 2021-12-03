We’re only a little over a month away from HBO Max’s Peacemaker, a spinoff of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad focused on John Cena’s title character, and now, we have another trailer for Gunn’s insane series.

When announcing the series, Gunn said that “Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag.” The end of this year’s The Suicide Squad found Peacemaker in the hospital after coming out as the film’s big villain — an impressive feat in a movie that also features the kaiju alien starfish monster Starro the Conqueror. In this trailer, though, it seems Cena's Peacemaker is starting to become a little conflicted about his original promise to secure peace at all costs — no matter how many men, women, and children he has to kill in its pursuit. But as the trailer also suggests, is it really the right time for Peacemaker to get all introspective over who he is now?

In addition to Cena returning as Peacemaker, the series will also see the return of The Suicide Squad’s Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland. Peacemaker also stars Danielle Brooks, who Gunn has described as the show’s co-lead; Robert Patrick as Peacemaker’s father; Freddie Stroma as Vigilante; and Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn.

Gunn has written all eight episodes of the series and will direct five of the show’s episodes. Also directing will be Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) and Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead).

Peacemaker is just one of many major DC projects coming to HBO Max in the near future. Also scheduled for next year is Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace in the title role. HBO Max also has Black Canary, Blue Beetle, and Static Shock films in the works.

Next year will also see an abundance of DC films coming to theaters, starting with Matt Reeves’ The Batman coming in March, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam in July, the solo The Flash movie in November, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in December. But what better way to kick off a packed DC year than with John Cena and Peacemaker?

Peacemaker will premiere on HBO Max on January 13, 2022. Check out the new trailer and poster for Peacemaker below.

