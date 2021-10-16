We finally have a trailer for the upcoming Peacemaker spin-off series coming to HBO Max next January. The eight-episode series is a sequel to The Suicide Squad and stars John Cena as the titular self-righteous psychopath who wants to achieve peace no matter how many men, women and children he has to maim or kill.

James Gunn returns to helm the series after writing and directing The Suicide Squad. The filmmaker wrote every episode, and is also set to direct five out of the eight episodes of the first season, so we can at least expect a consistent voice between both projects.

In addition to Cena, Peacemaker will star Steve Agee, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, and Chukwudi Iwuji, with some characters returning after The Suicide Squad.

The last time we saw Peacemaker, he had been stabbed by Idris Elba's Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad, but the film's post-credits sequence revealed Peacemaker had survived and was now going to become a tool for Amanda Waller (Viola Davis).

But as Gunn himself told us earlier this year, the show is more of an ensemble piece:

"Every character has their own story,” he explained. “So there's the six main characters of Peacemaker, Leota Adebayo, who's Danielle Brooks, Emilia Harcourt, who's Jennifer Holland, Vigilante, who's Freddie Stroma, Clemson Murn, who is Chukwudi Iwuji, and John Economos, who is Steve Agee. It's really an ensemble about those six characters."

The trailer opens with Peacemaker pulling a full "you might be wondering how I got here," followed by the helmeted hero getting recruited by Agent Murn (Iwuji) to work for the (sorta) good guys. We then go on to meet the new team he'll be working with, including brutal Harcourt (Holland), tech and tactics expert Economos (Agee), and new recruit Adebayo (Brooks), before giving us a taste of the mayhem in store for us, including some very vigorous dancing, plenty of punching and kicking, and a tender embrace with an eagle.

Check out the trailer below. Peacemaker is set to premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

