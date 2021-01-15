This quarantine, my accomplishments of productivity were limited to things like "started playing Call of Duty online again" and "finding a good burger spot nearby to pick up from when I need breaks from playing Call of Duty online." James Gunn, on the other hand, spent his quarantine finishing up a draft of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, editing The Suicide Squad, and without anyone asking him to, writing an entire eight-episode based on Peacemaker, the character played by John Cena in Gunn's take on the Squad. Now, per his Twitter, Gunn has revealed filming has begun on this Peacemaker HBO Max show — and he's also added "became a silver fox" to his list of quarantine accomplishments. But, um, I bet he couldn't beat me in Call of Duty!

Here's what Gunn said about beginning to film his Peacemaker series:

5 months ago, while quarantining, I started writing a TV series, mostly for fun, in-between Guardians drafts & cutting #TheSuicideSquad. I wrote the 1st season of #Peacemaker in 8 weeks. & now, here I am, on the 1st day of shooting. Life is surreal. Let’s go (& go safely!)

Image via HBO Max

The Peacemaker, like the rest of the Suicide Squad, ain't your average wholesome hero. As Gunn phrased it in the official announcement of this series, "Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag." Beyond Cena returning to the role of Peacemaker, the show also stars returning The Suicide Squad cast members Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee, while also introducing Danielle Brooks (Orange Is the New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), and Chris Conrad (Patriot). It sure feels like DC, WB, HBO Max, and Gunn are going all-in on this new, zany, gung-ho take on the freshly rebooted Suicide Squad universe — and while the show has some stiff superhero satire TV competition (The Umbrella Academy, The Boys, Doom Patrol), if it means at least we all get a series of the reliably funny John Cena acting like an absolute lunatic, I'm ready to give it a chance.

Check out Gunn's tweet — and that electric hair and goatee combo! — below.

Share Share Tweet Email

The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now There's a little something for everyone.