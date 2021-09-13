Entertainment Weekly has unveiled the first image of Peacemaker, James Gunn’s spin-off series set after the events of The Suicide Squad. The image puts John Cena back in the costume of the titular antihero while also presenting Peacemaker’s new team of old and new faces alike.

In the image, A.R.G.U.S. agents Economos (Steve Agee) and Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) are in a meeting with Peacemaker and the new team, inside what seems to be an abandoned store with signs announcing a sale still plastered against the display window. The three are joined by Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), and Vigilante (Freddie Stroma).

While the presence of DC’s beloved criminal Vigilante is expected to stir some chaos in the group dynamics, little is know so far about the two new characters, created especially for the show. We know that Murn is a mercenary under Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and that Adebayo will develop an unexpected friendship with Peacemaker. However, until at least a trailer is released, we can’t say for sure how the new team will be put together and which threat they’ll have to take down.

Peacemaker was conceived by Gunn while The Suicide Squad was still in post-production. The eight-episode show will focus on the titular character and give the public the opportunity to know more about Gunn’s iteration. Gunn wrote all episodes for the show and directed five, an experience so rewarding that the filmmaker went on to say he's considering switching over to making more TV after he wraps up Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Peacemaker does not have an exact release date yet, but it is set to premiere in January 2022 as an HBO Max exclusive.

