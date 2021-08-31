We have our first look at the upcoming spinoff of 'The Suicide Squad.'

The official Peacemaker Twitter account has released the first poster for the upcoming show for HBO Max. It doesn't show much, but it suggests when we will be able to see some more teases from the upcoming spinoff series that takes place after the events of The Suicide Squad.

The tweet shows John Cena's character driving a car, where you can see him giving the peace sign outside the window. The car itself looks like it's taken some damage, as we can see a few bullet holes and some damage on the windshield. The license plate on the car reads 'PSS-MKR,' and next to it there is a sticker that reads '#DCFANDOME 10/16.' This suggests that we will get some more information on the Peacemaker show during this event, potentially a trailer. The Tweet itself says "give peace a f#cking chance," and has a reply from the same account reading "#DCFanDome is going to be one of my favorite kinds of dome."

Peacemaker is based on the DC Comics character, and will act as a spinoff to the recent movie The Suicide Squad, where Cena played the titular character. While there are not a lot of details on what the show's plot will be yet, we do know that Cena will be reprising the role, and that will take place after the movie's events. The series will be eight episodes long, and explore the origins of Peacemaker, who deeply believes in peace and liberty, and is willing to achieve them at any cost. Joining Cena will be Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji. The show was officially greenlit in September 2020, before The Suicide Squad was even released in theaters.

Peacemaker does not have an exact release date yet, but it is set to premiere in January 2022 as an HBO Max exclusive. You can check out the first poster below:

