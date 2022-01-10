HBO Max’s latest DC Comic-centered hit, Peacemaker, is joining the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood. The addition to the tour comes just in time for the Peacemaker series premiere on January 13th.

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood will show a display of props, costumes, including a life-sized version of the Peacemaker’s best friend and loyal sidekick, Eagly. The tour for Peacemaker began on January 6th and is expected to continue until May 27th. Southern California residents can take the tour for $57 during weekdays and weekends for a limited time. For those who wish to purchase some official Peacemaker goodies, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood store is currently the only place to buy exclusive merchandise for the series at the moment.

Peacemaker is an action-comedy taking place after the events of James Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad. The titular antihero makes his return in this satirical show that explores his origins following his intense encounter with Bloodsport in the aforementioned movie. The series follows the down (but not out) character as he fights to achieve his goal of peace at any cost.

The cast includes John Cena, who returns as Peacemaker, alongside Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, and more. Gunn returned to write and direct the series, with guest directors Brad Anderson, Jody Hill, and Rosemary Rodriguez directing for select episodes.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter last year, Gunn stated that the Peacemaker series is a lot “quieter in some ways” compared to The Suicide Squad, and that “it’s a little bit more about society.” Collider’s Carly Lane stated in her review of the series that “Peacemaker feels like a show that only James Gunn could make...”

The first three episodes of Peacemaker come to HBO Max on January 13.

The official synopsis for Peacemaker from HBO Max is as follows:

Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of executive producer James Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it!

