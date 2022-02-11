The last episode of HBO Max's Peacemaker, “Stop Dragon My Heart Around”, is the culmination of the conflict between the titular character (John Cena) and his father, the White Dragon (Robert Patrick). While the conflict’s final solution is indeed bloody, with Peacemaker pulling the trigger and killing his own dad, the violent conclusion to their struggle is a much-needed step to close the circle of one of the show’s most important lessons: some family members can be toxic, and we need to ditch them to become better people.

Much has been said about how James Gunn embraces the idea of found families in his work – with Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and now Peacemaker. However, while in previous works lost people band together to find comfort in each other, Peacemaker forces its protagonist to confront his past and recognize how the most despicable aspects of his own personality were imprinted in him by his toxic father. And while it is always important to celebrate how we, humans, can meet each other and form our own found family, Peacemaker dares to look at the other side of the issue and state that, no, family does not always come first. In fact, sometimes, the healthy thing to do is to cut strings.

RELATED:‌ ‘Peacemaker’ and 10 Other TV Intros That Should Be Illegal to Skip

Peacemaker’s Inherited Flaws

Image via HBO Max

Peacemaker is a curious protagonist because, without mincing words, he’s a giant asshole. He likes to bully people, he’s sexist, he’s racist. Basically, he’s the kind of person we wouldn’t want to be around on ordinary occasions. And that’s exactly how his team feels when they are forced to work with the anti-hero. Even so, as time goes by, both the team and we, the viewers, start to recognize that Peacemaker has some redeeming traits: he’s loyal to his teammates, he does everything in his power to keep the people close to him safe, and, most importantly, he’s trying to become a better person.

Gunn does an admirable job juggling Peacemaker’s conflicting personality traits by calling him out whenever he says or does something despicable. It would be easy to turn the character into someone we can cheer for while forgetting his “excess”, but the series is actually constantly forcing the anti-hero to see how his actions hurt other people. And by doing it, Peacemaker allows its anti-hero to grow. There’s no breathing room for Peacemaker’s sexism and racism to be dismissed, so he needs to own his mistakes and try to learn from them. And while Peacemaker is stubborn and proud, little by little, that’s exactly what he does.

At the center of the moral dispute for Peacemaker’s heart is the White Dragon, a Supervillain with capital S who is also the leader of a white supremacy network. White Dragon is unapologetic about his racism, treats women as toys, and embraces violence as the only way to solve conflicts. While Peacemaker realizes that his worst flaws were inherited through his father, he’s also ready to repeat the comfortable lie that “family comes first” as a way to justify his continued relationship with the White Dragon. However, as Peacemaker tries to become a better person, their relationship becomes unsustainable. You cannot work on your own racism while keeping a relationship with someone who’s proud to be a racist. And you cannot keep ties with someone who glorifies violence when you are in the process of reflecting on how you can become more than a killing machine.

Image via HBO Max

The White Dragon chains Peacemaker to a life of hate. So, the only way for the character to move forward is to get rid of his shackles. In Gunn’s universe, that means eliminating the White Dragon once and for all. The action might seem brutal, but it’s actually the perfect metaphor for the painful process of accepting your family is toxic, and learning to let go of their toxic influence.

As a society, we tend to value blood ties as if they are bonds that we are not allowed to break. Getting some distance from your family turns you into a “black sheep,” and most people have a tough time understanding how someone cannot love their parents.

Nevertheless, it’s essential to know that we, as people, are shaped by the values and ideas that float all around us, especially those coming from our families. No one is born knowing how to hate; that’s something we learn. However, as we grow up, we become responsible for ourselves. From that point on, we are forced to decide if we’ll reproduce the twisted things that were taught to us. That process also demands us to look at our family and weigh how their influence stops us from improving as human beings.

Of course, communication is the key, and a family that’s open to growing together is a family that’ll reinforce their ties. Unfortunately, dialogue is not always an option, especially when your family prevents you from being who you truly are. During the final confrontation with the White Dragon, the villain confirms that Peacemaker is bisexual, a crime in the eyes of the homophobic white supremacist.

Image via HBO Max

Peacemaker’s sexuality helps to put the anti-hero’s action under a whole new light, as we understand the internal struggles of a man trying to please his father by burrowing down his nature. It’s no wonder that Peacemaker pushes everyone away if he was raised to negate the affections he could have felt. Women are toys; men are forbidden. Who else was the anti-hero allowed to love while growing up?

So, yeah, Peacemaker’s lesson about family might be harsh. But that doesn’t make it less needed. The way the show builds the relationship between Peacemaker and White Dragon is a welcoming representation in mainstream media of a truth many people try to ignore: family can be toxic. Family can prevent us from being ourselves, and hold us back from being a better person. And, above all, we have the right, and sometimes the responsibility, to cut ties with our family in order to become better people, for ourselves and for the world. And while this process can be painful, it shouldn’t come with guilt. Just don’t shoot anyone in the head. There’s always the option just to block your toxic family on social media.

'Peacemaker': Jennifer Holland Explains How Her 'The Suicide Squad' Character Became Emilia Harcourt Holland also discusses why she loves working with James Gunn as an actor's director.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email