Peacock’s ‘Brave New World’ Reveals First Images and Release Date

The title Brave New World had a very different significance a few months ago, but COVID-19 can’t keep the upcoming Peacock streaming service from launching on July 19 with its high-profile adaptation of Aldous Huxley‘s iconic novel.

Like other dystopian classics such as The Handmaid’s Tale, Brave New World has been adapted several times for the stage and screen, but NBC Universal’s high profile adaptation, in the works for several years, features an extremely intriguing cast, led by erstwhile Han Solo Alden Ehrenreich as John the Savage. In addition, the series features Jessica Brown Findlay as Lenina, Demi Moore as Linda, Harry Lloyd as Bernard Marx, Hannah John-Kamen as Wilhelmina, Sen Mitsuji as Henry Foster, Joseph Morgan as CJack60, Nina Sosanya as Mustafa Mond, and Kylie Bunbury as Frannie.

When Huxley published the original novel in 1932, he probably didn’t know that one day the Walkmen would be a thing, and that’s only one of the modern updates we might expect to see from this adaptation, as teased in the photos below. From the official Peacock release:

Based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking novel, Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowne embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage, who escapes with them back to New London. John’s arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions.

Brave New World is being showrun by David Wiener and executive produced by comic book legend Grant Morrison, along with Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Black Mirror: San Junipero director Owen Harris will direct the first two episodes.

Brave New World premieres July 15 as part of the launch of Peacock. Get your first look at the cast below.