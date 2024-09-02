This fall, Peacock is set to captivate audiences with a diverse slate of new movies, documentaries, and reality series. Highlights include the intense crime-drama series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, a gripping look into one of the biggest sports scandals, and the comedic flair of Colin Jost and Michael Che showcasing the best of New York's nightlife. Meanwhile, Downey Wrote That offers a deep dive into the creative minds behind iconic TV shows and movies. With this robust mix of entertainment, Peacock is delivering a season packed with excitement, humor, and intrigue. This article will help you find your new fall obsession that doesn’t involve pumpkin spice flavoring!

‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’

September 5

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is a Peacock original miniseries that is “based on some true sh*t that happened.” If that’s not enough to draw you in, the show boasts a star-studded cast including Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Chloe Bailey, Lori Harvey, and Don Cheadle. The 8-episode series will hit Peacock on September 5, with all episodes available to binge. The series takes place in 1970 and features Muhammad Ali’s return to his boxing career after dodging the Vietnam draft. The night he beats Jerry Quarry in the ring, he hosts an extravagant afterparty, but a team of armed robbers have their sights set on robbing him blind the same night. The crime-drama series is based on the 2020 podcast of the same name. The official synopsis reads:

"Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the “Black Mecca.” When a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history. Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice."

If you’re a fan of iconic true-crime dramas based on historic American events, this should definitely be on your watchlist!

‘Colin Jost and Michael Che Present: New York After Dark’

September 12

Colin Jost and Michael Che Present: New York After Dark is somewhat of a mystery, as few details about the show will entail. The two are known best for their performances on Saturday Night Live, specifically their segment called “The Weekend Update,” which satirizes a news channel covering the most recent political and social events worldwide. Each year at the end of the SNL season, Colin Jost and Michael Che write their prompt lines for each other to make them look or sound terrible. It is one of the most highly-anticipated skits of each season since they started working together on the comedy show in 2014. Che shared a post on Instagram that gave a vague, yet intriguing allure to the upcoming special, which will be revealed on September 12.

‘Downey Wrote That’

September 27

This documentary encompasses the life of American comedian and writer, Jim Downey, has had and how he continues to influence comedy to date. With no relation to Robert Downey Jr., who has been on Saturday Night Live as well, Jim has struck a record for being one of the longest-tenured writers for the show in history, writing skits for over 30 seasons. As many SNL alumni have done, Downey has also taken roles in comedic movies such as the 1995 Adam Sandler film, Billy Madison, as the principal of the school reciting the iconic line:

“At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.”

The documentary will cover not only his career of writing jokes and his involvement with Saturday Night Live, but will also delve into his earlier years and what made him want to get into comedy.

‘Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary’

September 28 - TBA

SNL A famous guest host stars in parodies and sketches created by the cast of this witty show. Release Date October 11, 1975 Creator Lorne Michaels Cast Bowen Yang , Chloe Fineman , Colin Jost , Ego Nwodim , Sarah Sherman , Kenan Thompson Main Genre Comedy Seasons 49 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock Expand

This September will mark the 50th anniversary of the beloved late-night show, Saturday Night Live. With the show’s creator and backbone, Lorne Michaels hinting at his imminent retirement, this docuseries will showcase the biggest moments of the comedic show, with clips of beloved skits featuring actors who have since passed away, interviews with current and past cast members, and their respective speculation on where the show will go after Lorne retires. Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the new season, as the political tension continues to climb prior to the upcoming election. Since the official DNC nomination, SNL alumnus Maya Rudolph has already announced that she will return to the comedy series as VP and presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.

‘Queens Court: Season 2’

October 6

Queens Court is a reality series that focuses on three famous single women who are searching for their “King.” The sophomore season is about to kick off this October, so get your buckets of popcorn ready for the drama! As the show is unscripted, little can be said about what you can expect from this season, but rest assured, this season will inevitably be a rollercoaster of emotions!

‘Teacup’

October 10

Teacup Teacup is a horror-thriller TV show set to premiere on Peacock in October 2024. Produced by James Wan, the series is inspired by Robert McCammon's 1988 novel "Stinger." The story revolves around a group of neighbors in rural Georgia who must unite to confront a mysterious and deadly threat. As tensions rise and strange occurrences unfold, they struggle to survive against an unknown and terrifying force. Release Date October 10, 2024 Cast Yvonne Strahovski , Scott Speedman , Chaske Spencer , Kathy Baker , Boris McGiver , Alice Kremelberg Main Genre Horror Seasons 1 Creator(s) Ian McCulloch Writers Yvonne Strahovski , Scott Speedman , Chaske Spencer Streaming Service(s) Peacock Directors E.L. Katz Expand

Teacup is a Peacock original 8-episode thriller series similar to shows like Them or From. Starring The Handmaid’s Tale’s Yvonne Strahovski as Maggie and her husband James (Scott Speedman), the show follows a group of rural neighbors who have to put their differences aside and band together for survival after a mysterious threat encompasses their town. The teaser trailer doesn’t offer much information, but it does give a glimpse into the world of the characters whose lives have just been turned upside down.

‘Hysteria!’

October 18

Hysteria! Hysteria! is set during the "Satanic Panic" of the late 1980s, follows a struggling high school heavy metal band that capitalizes on the town's sudden interest in the occult. This leads to a series of strange events, including murders and kidnappings, resulting in a witch hunt that targets the band.



Cast Chiara Aurelia , Nikki Hahn , Jessica Luza , Eric Tiede , Jennie Page , Emjay Anthony , Allison Scagliotti , Brogan Hall Main Genre Thriller Seasons 1 Creator(s) Matthew Scott Kane

If you lived through the 80s, you are probably all too familiar with the “Satanic Panic” that came with the era. If you haven’t, you’re probably familiar with how Eddie from the last season of Stranger Things was villainized by his community because of his love for DnD and Metallica. This Peacock original series will explore the depths of “Satanic Panic” in the aftermath of the disappearance of the beloved hometown quarterback. A trio of outcasts, who have a band named “Dethkrunch,” decide to utilize the Hysteria surrounding the event, catapulting their inevitable witch hunt by the town. All 8 episodes will be available to stream on Peacock on October 18!

‘Day of the Jackal’

November 7

Day of the Jackal is based on the political thriller novel of the same name by Frederick Forsyth. It has had a film adaptation from 1973, starring Edward Fox as the titular character, and another adaptation in 1995, called The Jackal, starring Bruce Willis and Richard Gere. However, the latter adaptation was met with strong negative feedback from Fred Zinnemann, the director of the 1973 film, and Forsyth, the author of the novel, requesting the name be changed because of how much it differs from the source material. Still, the 10-episode series follows the hunt for the elusive assassin, only known as The Jackal, who is played by Academy Award-winning actor, Eddie Redmayne.

‘Based On A True Story’ - Season 2

November 21

Based on a True Story 7 10 Release Date June 8, 2023 Cast Kaley Cuoco , Chris Messina , Tom Bateman , Priscilla Quintana Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

The second season of Based On A True Story will have its Peacock premiere on November 21, just in time to binge-watch before the big holiday season! If you haven’t seen the first season, it follows married couple Nathan and Ava Bartlett (Chris Messina and Kaley Cuoco, respectively) who concoct a nefarious plan to capitalize on the American obsession with true crime. After a local bartender is brutally murdered, Ava, who loves listening to true-crime podcasts, quickly deduces that their hired plumber, Matt (Tom Bateman) is the killer, known as the “Westsideide Ripper.” Knowing the true identity of the serial killer, Ava and Nathan decide to create a podcast, interviewing Matt as their guest star. The new season will follow up on the cliffhanger finale (no spoilers!) of the first season, and continue the trajectory of the darkly comedic series.

‘Paris/Nicole Reunion’

December 12

The infamous duo from The Simple Life, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are back at it with a new reality show that will be covering everything they’ve been up to since 2007. Details about the new series have been kept under wraps, but rest assured, the drama and hilarity will be just the same. However, the new series will likely also cover more emotional topics, such as how the women and their friends were “villainized” for being young girls discovering life.

‘Laid’

December - TBA

Laid is a comedy series that centers on Ruby (Stephanie Hsu), who begins to realize that her former lovers have all started to die in unusual ways. At first, she brushes it off as a mere coincidence, but as more people die, she begins to wonder if she is the common denominator. [Spoiler Alert] She is. This comedy series will hit Peacock in December, packed with guest appearances like Simu Liu (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live), and many more.