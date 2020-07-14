Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Here’s the Difference Between Free Peacock and Peacock Premium

by      July 14, 2020

NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock launches this week, but questions still abound as they do with every new streaming service launch. Peacock is unique in that it offers two different options to consumers – there’s a free version of the streaming service, and a paid version. But what’s the difference between free Peacock and paid Peacock? What do you get with each? We’re so glad you asked.

The free version of Peacock is, obviously, free but is also ad-supported – meaning you’re gonna be seeing some ads. You can also pay for an ad-supported version of Peacock Premium for $4.99 a month (serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour), or if you just hate ads there’s an ad-free version for $9.99 a month.

Now, about those differences…

Related Content
Previous Article
Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Full Schedule Is Here!
Next Article
The Best Time Loops of Film, TV, and Video Games
Tags

Television