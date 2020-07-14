Here’s the Difference Between Free Peacock and Peacock Premium

NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock launches this week, but questions still abound as they do with every new streaming service launch. Peacock is unique in that it offers two different options to consumers – there’s a free version of the streaming service, and a paid version. But what’s the difference between free Peacock and paid Peacock? What do you get with each? We’re so glad you asked.

The free version of Peacock is, obviously, free but is also ad-supported – meaning you’re gonna be seeing some ads. You can also pay for an ad-supported version of Peacock Premium for $4.99 a month (serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour), or if you just hate ads there’s an ad-free version for $9.99 a month.

Now, about those differences…