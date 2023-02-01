Peacock has ended their free tier offer for new subscribers to the streaming service, according to a Variety report. Users attempting to sign up for the service from NBCUniversal will now be directed to one of two options, which both involve subscribing to their premium tiers. Premium, which is $4.99 and Premium Plus, which is $9.99 will allow users access to the library of content, which is expected to expand over the course of 2023. Existing users will continue to have access to the free tier of the Peacock service, where a vast library of television and film content will remain in place.

An NBCU spokesperson said that as part of its growth strategy for Peacock, the company is shifting focus to the paid plans. Peacock Premium, the rep said, better reflects the streaming platform’s brand and the “unique” experience it offers. NBCU has offered eligible Comcast Cable and Cox customers the opportunity to access Peacock Premium, which will come without ads, for no additional cost. Those plans, however, will eventually end as well, according to NBCU head Jeff Shell in remarks made last year.

The move to end signups to the free tier of the streaming service follows in the wake of reports from Comcast at the end of 2022, which noted over 20 million paid subscribers for the network, which was more than double the 9 million reported at the tail end of the previous year. Peacock reported a loss of about $2.5 billion for 2022, which is expected to rise to around $3 billion in 2023.

Image via Peacock

NBCU claims that the amount of content available on Peacock Premium will continue to expand through 2023, reaching an approximate 100,000 hours of programming across their original series, as well as licensed TV shows, feature films, live sports and news. Despite a slew of recent cancellation, including Vampire Academy, original series airing on the network includes Poker Face from Rian Johnson, Fresh Prince reboot Bel-Air and Dr. Death, while the network will also bring audiences The Continental, a spin-off from the critically acclaimed John Wick movie franchise.

The service will continue to offer TV series like the evergreen The Office, That 70s Show and Yellowstone while Universal movies M3GAN, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish and Tár are available via the Pay-1 window at present, while movies like Spoiler Alert have been acquired. The service will also continue to offer live sports through 2023, including Big 10 football, the WWE Network, and the FIFA Women's World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

