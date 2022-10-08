Halloween is the time to stream all your favorite horror movies. There’s arguably no better place to do that than on Peacock. The streamer has a ton of great classic monster movies and slashers on their platform, but this Halloween season Peacock has added a new element to their spooky fun celebration. Peacock Halloween Nightmare Game is their new virtual escape room that will put any horror fan to the test.

The escape room plays out like a point and click adventure game, or in this case survival horror game, in the vein of the classic Nancy Drew PC mysteries or Monkey Island. The game starts out as a typical movie night where you're about to watch a horror movie on peacock, but the mood quickly changes as the news interrupts your viewing experience to let you know that a serial killer has escaped. From there the lights go out, and you're kidnaped by the killer. They take you back to their home. The only way you can escape is to play their sick game and go room-to-room to solve the various puzzles.

The fun part about this interactive experience is that every room is themed after a different horror film found on Peacock. Some of the questions are even themed around famous actors who often appear in Universal horror movies. For example, the puzzles have ties to films like The Black Phone and They/Them while the killer that kidnaps you in the first room is from one of 2022’s biggest horror movies.

You can test your horror knowledge in the Peacock Halloween Nightmare Game, but your survival doesn’t end there. There will be two more horror escape rooms released this month from the streamer on October 10 and 20. If they're anything like the first room, horror fans are in for a real creepy treat. The first escape room thrives on that fear of being home alone on a spooky night. Whether it's the atmospheric music or the classic point and click gameplay, this effective survival horror game puts your twisted mind to the test in haunting fashion.

Peacock is celebrating the Halloween season in grand fashion with their biggest premiere this month being Halloween Ends. The final chapter in the Michael Myers and Laurie Strode saga is coming to both Peacock and theaters on October 14. The hype and anticipations for this slasher epic couldn’t be higher. To promote the film NBC released a new special earlier this month Halloween in Hollywood. The special both celebrated the legacy of the Halloween franchise while also giving fans an inside look at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights, and is streaming on Peacock now.

If Halloween isn’t your thing then Peacock also has an amazing back catalog of some of the genre’s scariest titles. Psycho, Friday the 13th, Saw, Gremlins, Sleepaway Camp, Predator, Phantasm, and A Nightmare on Elm Street can all be streamed on the service. There are new horror titles as well including Separation and You Should Have Left. The streamer is also the home of everyone's favorite slasher doll Chucky. Child’s Play 2 and 3, Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky along with Chucky Season 1 are available on Peacock now. Season 2 of Chucky is currently airing every Wednesday night on Syfy. Finally, the service is home to the classic Universal Monster series that houses must watch films like Dracula, Frankenstein, The Bride of Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, and The Wolf Man.

You can stream all those horror films and Halloween themed episodes of your favorite TV shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Peacock. You can also try to survive the first of three Peacock escape rooms (Peacock Halloween Horror Game) now on their website.