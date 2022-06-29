Peacock has announced an exciting new lineup for its children’s programming, including a CGI reboot of the Caillou children’s series, an original series called L’il Stompers, DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys, and more. Peacock’s original kid's programming will roll out monthly beginning in 2023, with Bad Guys arriving in just a few days on July 1, 2022.

Caillou is a 1997 Canadian kid’s show that follows the main character, a sensitive 4-year-old, as he learns and explores the world around him with the help of his mother, sister, and father as well as his invisible friends. He’s described as a character with a friendly personality and an adventurous spirit. Alongside the animation, the show often featured puppetry and real-life follow-along segments of children accomplishing certain tasks or going to various places relevant to the episode’s theme. The original series ended in 2010.

The new Caillou reboot series will feature CGI and will follow much of the same format. Special events will be included that meet the appropriate age range of the mostly pre-school audience as well. Holidays like Christmas, Halloween, and summer vacation as well as more complex subjects like anti-bullying and celebration of family bonds will be explored. Miklos Perlus will serve as the Caillou reboot showrunner, with Amanda Smith serving as writer. WildBrain and IOM produce the series. There will be 52 episodes total with each episode running 11 minutes.

Image via Peacock

L’il Stompers follows adorable little dinosaur characters as they learn about the world around them through adventurous exploration. With the support of their friendships with each other, they learn to problem-solve, communicate effectively, and appreciate each other's differences. Together they teach their audience to work through every challenge together with teamwork.

Phillip Stamp is the creator, director, and writer of the series, with Greg Richardson serving as series director. The executive story editor is Bernice Vanderlaan. Executive producers are Meaghan Clark, Dana Landry, Aaron Simpson, and Stamp. Cheryl Gotthelf serves as an educational contributor. Li’l Stompers is produced by Island of Misfits Media Ventures. There will be 65 episodes total with each episode running 5 minutes.

The Bad Guys is a DreamWorks Animated film adapted from the book series of the same name by Aaron Blabey. It follows a group of career criminals who try to become good guys and avoid jail time. Mr. Snake, Mr. Wolf, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark, and Mr. Tarantula with the help of Professor Marmalade, must convince the world that they’re no longer the bad guys. The movie will stream on Peacock starting on July 1. The film was directed by Pierre Perifel and was adapted from a screenplay by Etan Cohen. Executive producers include Cohen, Blabey, and Patrick Hughes. Other producers are Damon Ross and Rebecca Huntley.

Peacock already boasts an impressive and well-received lineup of children’s media, including Babble Bop!, Curious George: Cape Ahoy, DreamWorks Animation’s Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here!, Cleopatra in Space, and Where’s Waldo?.

Expect to see a lot more high-quality children’s content roll out on Peacock’s streaming service in 2023, as the platform plans to go all out with original kid programming and expand its already great lineup.