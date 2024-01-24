The Big Picture Peacock announces the release date of Kings From Queens: The RUN DMC Story, a three-part docu-series about the rise of the influential rap group.

Hip-hop enthusiasts have a new docu-series to be excited about. Peacock has just announced the release date of a new three-part docu-series, Kings From Queens: The RUN DMC Story, which follows the rise of the legendary rap group RUN DMC. According to an official description from Peacock: “King of Queens: The RUN DMC Story is the never-been-told story of the most influential rap group in the history of music, RUN DMC. Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, and Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell met on the streets of Hollis, Queens before these hip-hop legends would go on to legitimize a genre of music that critics labeled a fad. Their influence on culture shattered racial barriers, making them international stars and fashion leaders of the ‘80s. After a series of life-changing events and challenges, including the murder of their beloved DJ, Jam Master Jay, Rev Run, and DMC reunite to tell their story and celebrate the genre of music they established.”

Believe Entertainment Group is producing the series. The three-part series is said to “take you back to the 1980s, when Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, and Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell cultivated a one-of-a-kind sound that took not only Queens, but the world, by storm.” Peacock also shared, “The docu-series features exclusive interviews from RUN DMC, as well as some of hip-hop’s biggest names, including Ice Cube, LL COOL J, Questlove, Beastie Boys, Ice-T, Chuck D, Tom Morello, Salt, Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, MC Lyte, Ed Lover, Jermaine Dupri, and many more!” Kings From Queens: The RUN DMC Story is set to premiere on Peacock on February 1st, a day that also marks the beginning of Black History Month.

Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels are the executive producers of Kings From Queens: The RUN DMC Story. They both shared their excitement about having the opportunity to share their story with the world.

Rev Run said, “I am very happy that the world is going to see our great story. So thankful for all that participated in helping us over the years. I started out as a young DJ Run and ended up impacting the world with my group RUN DMC. I am blessed to have been on this amazing journey.” DMC also shared, “This documentary series will reach, teach, and educate people on the RUN DMC dynamic. I know people will see themselves in our journey, and I am hopeful that the next 50 years of Hip Hop will be a movement of positive improvement and creativity in the same way we changed music and the world.”

Kings From Queens: The RUN DMC Story is directed by Kirk Fraser, who has directed other music-focused documentaries, such as From Scratch: The Birth of Hip Hop.

Kings From Queens: The RUN DMC Story will be available to stream February 1, and is exclusively on Peacock.