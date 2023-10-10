The Big Picture The Hare Krishna movement, born out of a message of love, was tainted by power struggles and greed after the death of its founder.

Accusations of racketeering and murder arose as an American Guru tried to seize control of the movement.

Krishnas: Gurus. Karma. Murder reveals the corruption within the movement, exposing greed, lust for power, and vengeance.

The 1960’s and 70’s has been known to many as an age of spiritual awakening. New spiritual leaders and movements arose from this tenuous time of war and radical thought, and that includes the Hare Krishna group. Brought to the United States by Swami Prabhupada, the movement was built upon peace and love. But what happens when the magnanimous and loving leader of a movement dies? Someone has to take the reigns, and in this case, things took a turn for the worse.

‘Krishnas: Gurus. Karma. Murder.’ Shows What Power and Greed Can Destroy

The new series focuses on the origins of the Hare Krishna movement in the US. After the death of Swami Prabhupada, a new leader arose within the ranks. Peacock shared the series synopsis exclusively with Collider.

“When an Indian Swami gives a lost generation of Americans a new message of love, the Hare Krishna religion is born. But when the Swami dies without finishing his mission, an American Guru tries to seize control of the movement, leading to accusations of racketeering and murder, and investigations by a West Virginia Sheriff’s Detective, the LAPD and the FBI. Krishnas: Gurus. Karma. Murder. gives a glimpse into the epic American tale about charismatic personalities that offer divine light, and Krishna devotees who discover their movement has been corrupted by greed, lust for power and vengeance.”

The series is a three-part mini-series from Executive Producers Joseph Freed, Allison Berkley, Tara Long, David Holthouse and Tim Clancy, and is produced by Entertainment One Reality Productions, LLC. and Marwar Junction Productions.

This exciting new true-crime series hits Peacock's streaming service on Tuesday, October 24th.