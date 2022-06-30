Peacock has announced the premiere date schedule for its highly anticipated upcoming Originals scripted slate, including all-new programming from upcoming dramas, comedies, and kids titles. The new roster includes The Resort, Everything I Know About Love, Last Light , Vampire Academy, A Friend of the Family, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Irreverent, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, and more.

Trigger Point, premiering on July 8, is set in the high-pressured world of bomb disposal. The series stars Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester as frontline officers who must risk their lives during a terrorist campaign in the heart of London.

The show is written and created by Daniel Brierley with Jed Mercurio serving as showrunner/ executive producer. Trigger Point is directed by Gilles Bannier, and Jennie Darnell, who also produce. Along with McClure and Lester, the 6 episodes series casts Mark Stanley, Warren Brown, Kerry Godliman, and Cal MacAninch. The synopsis reads,

When a terrorist campaign threatens the capital over one summer, the Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate. Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana becomes suspicious that the bomber is premeditatedly targeting her unit – but how does she prove it and discover the bomber’s real identity?

RELATED: 'The Bad Guys' Comes to Peacock Along With 2023 Children's Programming Slate

In Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, our beloved characters will once again go 'beyond Salem' as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime! Over the course of five thrilling episodes of the upcoming series, the heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives.

The cast includes Eileen Davidson as Kristen DiMera, Kristian Alfonso as Hope Williams Brady, Peter Reckell as Bo Brady, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Stephen Nichols as Steve “Patch” Johnson, Mary Beth Evans as Kayla Brady Johnson, Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, and Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez among others. The 5-episode series will drop daily between July 11-15.

The Resort is described as "a multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time." The series will follow a couple, whose marriage is put to test on an anniversary trip as they find themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.

The cast includes William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Nick Offerman, Skyler Gisondo, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden, and Gabriela Cartol. The recurring guest stars includes Ben Sinclair, Parvesh Cheena, Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchcock, and Becky Ann Baker. Sinclair has directed most episodes and also serves as executive producer. Showrunner, writer, and executive producer duties are helmed by Andy Siara while Allison Miller serves as co-showrunner, executive producer, and writer. The Resort premieres July 28 with 3 episodes at launch and then weekly on Thursdays.

The Undeclared War is set in 2024 and tracks a leading team of analysts secretly working to ward off a series of cyber-attacks on the UK in the run-up to a general election. A 21-year-old GCHQ intern Saara Parvin suddenly finds herself operating on the invisible frontier of high-stakes cyber warfare when a routine stress test of internet infrastructure goes awry. In a thrilling cat and mouse game, Saara and the team at GCHQ must try to stay one step ahead of their opponents. The series is a result of meticulous research by BAFTA award-winning creator Peter Kosminsky.

The series stars Simon Pegg, Mark Rylance, Adrian Lester, Alex Jennings, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Hannah Khalique-Brown. Kosminsky serves as writer, director, and executive producer. Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson, and Amelia Spencer all serve as additional writers. The series premiers on August 18.

Everything I Know About Love showcases the central love story between childhood best friends Maggie and Birdy. The series makes the viewers beg the question, can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up? It follows a raucous girl gang, set in a 2012 London house-share inhabited by four girls - Maggie, Birdy, and their mates from university, Amara and Nell. The series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches, and humiliations.

Everything I Know About Love is created by Dolly Alderton and is directed by China Moo-Young, and Julia Ford. The series casts Emma Appleton, Bel Powley, Marli Siu, Aliyah Odoffin, Connor Finch, Jordan Peters, and Ryan Bown. The 7 episode comedy-drama premieres on August 25

Last Light is based on Alex Scarrow’s international best-selling novel by the same name, which tells the story of a family fighting to survive in a world that has been suddenly thrown into chaos. Directed by Dennie Gordon the series casts Matthew Fox, Joanne Froggatt Alyth Ross, Taylor Fay, Amber Rose Revah, Victor Alli, Tom Wlaschiha, and Hakeem Jomah.

The 5 episode, limited drama series premieres on September 8. The synopsis reads:

Petro-chemist Andy Yeats knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed. While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes that his worst fears are coming true and his family is separated at this crucial moment. His teenage daughter, Laura, is alone at home in London while his wife, Elena, and young son, Sam, are in Paris. Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them. Based on Alex Scarrow’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Vampire Academy comes from executive producers Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre. The series follows two young women, whose friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One is a powerful Royal, and the other is a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage ‘Strigoi’ who threaten to tear their society apart.

Directors of the series are Bille Woodruff, Luis Prieto, Jesse Warn, Erica Dunton, Geoff Shotz, and Julie Plec. The Vampire Academy cast includes Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser, and Andrew Liner. The 10-episode YA drama premiers on September 15.

In Season 4 of the Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes Of The Sky, the Rescue Riders are back as Dak, Winger, Aggro, and Burple find themselves dueling with a mischievous Copyclae dragon who can impersonate both their voices and powers. But when a dragon whose blast wipes out memories attacks Dak and Layla, it’s up to their dragons to bring their memories back.

The cast includes Nicolas Cantu, Brennley Brown, Carlos Alazraqui, Moira Quirk, Roshon Fegan, Brad Grusnick, Tara Strong, Zach Callison, Skai Jackson, Noah Bentley, Andre Robinson, and Marsai Martin.

The animated series premieres on September 29.

A Friend Of The Family is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times by an obsessed family friend. The series will delve into how their lives were permanently altered and also how they survived. The family, devoted to their faith, and community, were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities.

With showrunner Nick Antosca the cast includes Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks and Lio Tipton, Mckenna Grace, Hendrix Yancey, Austin Stowell, Patrick Fischler, Bree Elrod, and Philip Ettinger.

The true-crime limited drama series premieres on October 6.

One Of Us Is Lying Season 2 follows the heart-pounding conclusion of Season One, where the Bayview Four has a very deadly secret. In Season Two fans will see the extent they'll go to protect their secret, themselves, and also each other. The cast features Marianly Tejada, Chibuikem Uche, Annalisa Cochrane, Cooper van Grootel, Jess McLeod, Melissa Collazo, Sara Thompson, and Alimi Ballard. Writer, and showrunner duties are helmed by Erica Saleh with directors like Shannon Kohli, Roxanne Benjamin, and Ben Semanoff. The series premiers on October 20.

The Capture Season 2 is coming on November 3 and will again question if we can really believe what we see. Escalating from the CCTV thriller of series one, the six-part run features 'invisible' assassins, the terrifying rise of deepfake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media.

The cast includes Holliday Grainger, Paapa Essiedu, Indira Varma, Andy Nyman, Ron Perlman, Rob Yang, Ben Miles, Lia Williams, Cavan Clerkin, Ginny Holder and Nigel Lindsay. Ben Chanan serves as showrunner with producer Kristian Dench. The series is directed by James Kent, and Philippa Langdale.

The Missing tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, who is guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles. He is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

The series casts Jeff Wilbusch, Juliana Canfield, Karen Robinson, and Michael Mosley. David E. Kelley serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. It is directed by Barry Levinson, who is also executive producing. The 8 episode-long series premiers on November 10.

In Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin, we'll see Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen moving to Germany to revive his music career, several years after we last saw him in Pitch Perfect. Along with Devine, the cast includes Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil. Megan Amram serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer along with Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions, Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer of Gold Circle Films, and Devine. The six-episode long series debuts on November 23.

Irreverant follows an American criminal on a run posing as the new church Reverend and is forced to hide out in a small Australian reef town. Written and created by Paddy Macrae the series includes the likes of actor Colin Donnell, PJ Byrne, Kylie Bracknell, Briallen Clarke, Tegan Stimson, Ed Oxenbould, Wayne Blair, Russell Dykstra, Calen Tassone, and Jason Wilder.

The series is directed by Jonathan Teplitzky and Lucy Gaffy while Andrew Anastasios, Angela McDonald, Darlene Johnson, and Dan Knight all serve as additional writers. Premiering on November 30, the 10-episode drama series synopsis reads,

A criminal mediator from Chicago is forced to flee his life and everything he knows and hide out in a small Australian reef community in Far North Queensland posing as the new church Reverend. “Reverend Mackenzie Boyd” (not his real name) has made a mess so bad he can never go home, but he’s going to need all his considerable street smarts to pull off posing as clergy - something he doesn’t know the first thing about. If he slips up, he’s dead and, after a lifetime of crime, doing good works is not something that comes naturally. But “Mack” finds himself in a small beach town, with no phone or internet, amongst a community that is filled with people desperate for connection and crying out for leader. What at first seems like a perfect hiding place from the Chicago mob quickly becomes Mack’s home. But as he reluctantly settles into his new life, Chicago commences the hunt. The only way he will be able to stay off their radar will be to maintain the illusion that he is a Reverend. To do that though, Mack will have to appear to care. Trouble for Mack is, after all that pretending, it may just become a little bit real.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters is based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis.

The cast includes Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau. Along with Malcolm director credits includes Charles Stone III, Robert Townsend and Stacey Muhammad. The series premieres on December 22.