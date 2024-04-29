The Big Picture Peacock is increasing prices by $2 for both Premium and Plus plans to coincide with the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Existing members will not be charged until August 17, providing them more leeway after the July 18 price increase for new members.

The price hike aims to attract new subscribers with exclusive Olympics coverage, following the strategic trend in the streaming industry.

NBC’s platform, Peacock, has joined the trend of other streamers in increasing prices this year, per The Hollywood Reporter. However, these increasing costs also happen to coincide with the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics to be held in Paris. The timing of this move is coincidental at the least and, at the most, a way for Peacock to compete with streamers that have been in business for longer. NBC is hosting the Olympics, making Peacock the exclusive home for viewing the games.

Both Peacock Premium and Peacock Plus will increase by $2. Premium will rise to $7.99, while Plus will have a cost of $13.99. Annual memberships will also be impacted, with costs hiking to $79.99 and $139.99 respectively. For new members, this change will take place on July 18, but existing members will get more leeway. Though the Opening Ceremony is on July 26, existing members will not be charged until August 17.

If there was a time to push the boundaries of what consumers are comfortable with, that time is now. Though the fledgling network has not seen massive popularity for its narrative content like Netflix or Apple TV+, this could be an opportunity to attract new subscribers and make a profit. Fans will likely shell out to see their preferred Olympic Games and might find some more content while signing onto the app.

Peacock Isn’t the First Platform To Become Competitive

Streaming wars have made these price increases inevitable. Platforms have been trying to find every and any way to squeeze profit from their consumers. Netflix famously spearheaded a password crackdown that no longer allowed people from different households to share the same account. Other streamers are toying with a similar idea to keep their branded content cost-effective.

Amazon Prime went another controversial route when it included ads in its programming. The tech company had long been the outlier and did not include ad tiers in their subscriptions. Consumers expressed outrage at the decision since Amazon subscriptions are annual, and this was not disclosed beforehand. At the very least, Peacock’s decision is quite transparent. Subscribers are being given ample warning about the upcoming changes, and it’s hard to blame the platform for taking advantage of a prime opportunity. Though streaming services are getting to outrageous numbers with no oversight, many of these networks have to keep up with platforms that have been around for the better part of a decade. At least in this case, there’s an obvious reason for Peacock’s newest business decision. Subscribers can watch the 2024 Olympics when it premieres on July 16.