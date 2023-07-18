Well, this might ruffle some feathers: Peacock, the NBCUniversal-created streaming service, is raising its prices for the first time since 2020. This news comes as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes wear on, with actors and writers both fighting for better pay and employment terms, among other issues.

As a part of the price increase, Peacock's premium tier will be increased by $1 a month, and the Premium Plus tier will increase by $2 a month. After the increase is implemented, Premium will cost $5.99 a month, and Premium Plus will cost $11.99 a month. The Premium Plus tier is virtually ad-free, and includes access to live and local programs from local NBC channels. Subscribers to Premium Plus can also download programs. And Peacock certainly isn't the first streaming service in recent months to implement a price increase on streaming services. The increase in tiered services, price jumps, and inclusion of ads, has all become par for the course.

What's The Price Increase For?

However, it is striking that Peacock has decided to raise prices now, even as the margins in pay between creatives and executives have become downright chasmic, and there is no indication that this latest price increase would in any way benefit the creators who populate the content of Peacock, creatives who are currently picketing media companies such as NBCUniversal. This price increase also comes as a sparsely populated Fall programming lineup looms, with networks such as CBS having to scramble for content. One can only wonder what added value the new price hike will bring.

Image via Peacock

As of March 2021, Peacock had 22 million subscribers. The service has grown with impressive rapidity following its shift away from its free, ad-supported original format and towards a focus on paid subscriptions. However, Peacock still seems to be wobbling behind such services as Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video. And that's not all, losses for the company are set to peak this year at $3 billion. The company was originally expected to break even by 2024, however, it looks like that might have been a bit too ambitious.

This new price hike, among other troubling shifts in the streaming world, indicates a deep rot within the business model itself. As prices continue to increase, and streaming services continue to splinter off, shunting familiar IPs to prop up every media corporation's own pet streaming service, the model is looking less sustainable and is giving in to the same frustrating hang-ups that streaming was supposed to avoid. After all, with ads, bloated pricing, and threadbare reruns of your favorite shows propping up failing networks, streaming services are starting to look like a retro callback to the heyday of cable.