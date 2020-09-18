Peacock Is Finally Coming to Roku — Here Are the Details

I have a Roku hooked up to my TV. It’s how I consume all of my streaming media, and I like it a lot! Which is why it’s been very frustrating that Peacock, NBCUniversal’s largely free and ad-supported foray into the streaming content game, has remained unavailable on Roku since its July launch, thanks to corporate deals striking frustrating gridlocks! But now, finally, the waters have parted, and the two corporate entities have shook hands. Peacock is coming to Roku in about three weeks.

Here’s part of Roku’s official statement on the deal (per The Hollywood Reporter):

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Comcast that will bring Peacock to Roku customers and maintains access to NBCU’s TV Everywhere apps. We look forward to offering these new options to consumers under an expanded, mutually beneficial relationship between our companies that includes adding NBC content to The Roku Channel and a meaningful partnership around advertising.”

And here’s NBCUniversal’s official statement on the deal:

“We are pleased Roku recognizes the value in making NBCUniversal’s incredible family of apps and programming, including Peacock, available to all of their users across the country. More than 15 million people signed up for Peacock since its national launch in July and we are thrilled millions more will now be able to access and enjoy Peacock along with other NBCUniversal apps on their favorite Roku devices. Roku’s incredible reach will not only help us ensure Peacock is available to our fans wherever they consume video but continue to expand NBCUniversal’s unrivaled digital presence across platforms.”

The shade on “Roku recognizes the value”? Honey, we’re cool from it. even if they try to save face with the “Roku’s incredible reach” of it all. However NBC has to spin it, I’m just happy I can finally watch the underrated streaming service’s content on my lovely, 4K Roku on my lovely, 4K TV, instead of hunched over my laptop. I do enough of that writing articles like these! HBO Max: The ball’s in your court.

If you, like me, can now watch Peacock on your Roku and are unsure where to start, why not AP Bio?