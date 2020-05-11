Peacock Announces Star-Studded ‘At-Home Variety Show Featuring Seth MacFarlane’

NBC’s upcoming streaming service Peacock has announced The At-Home Variety Show featuring Seth MacFarlane. Debuting on May 11 at 7 PM ET, the short-form comedy segments will air on both Peacock and the streamer’s social handles, each episode running under ten minutes.

As for the guests, it’d probably be easier to just tell you who isn’t involved. (Uh, Mickey Rourke?) Here is the full list of guest stars [deep breathe]: Fred Armisen, Lauren Ash, Elizabeth Banks, Stephanie Beatriz, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Kate Berlant, The Bella Twins, D’Arcy Carden, Kate del Castillo, Todd Chrisley, Andy Cohen, Terry Crews, Eugenio Derbez, Beth Dover, Terry Dubrow, John Early, Dale Earnhardt Jr., David Feherty, Ben Feldman, Luis Fonsi, Will Forte, Soleil Moon Frye, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Jenny Hagel, Chelsea Handler, Kevin Hart, Sean Hayes, Ed Helms, John Michael Higgins, Dulé Hill, Glenn Howerton, Lyric Lewis, Alyssa Limperis, Tara Lipinski, Mario Lopez, Jane Lynch, Mary McCormack, Christopher Meloni, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Paul Nassif, Ne-Yo, Sierra Teller Ornelas, Patton Oswalt, Paula Pell, Amy Poehler, Ana María Polo, Carlos Ponce, James Roday, Emmy Rossum, Craig Robinson, Amber Ruffin, Mike Schur, Tony Shalhoub, Lilly Singh, Mary Sohn, Team USA Athletes, Joe Lo Truglio, Eva Victor, Jean Villepique, Mark Wahlberg, David Wain, Johnny Weir, and Larry Wilmore.

The specials—which anyone can watch on Peacock’s social handles, including Youtube and Facebook—will also raise awareness for Feeding America, Americares and United Way, all of which are on the frontlines of the COVID pandemic. Here’s what Bill McGoldrick, President of Original Content, Peacock, said in a statement:

“We are excited to stream The At-Home Variety Show on Peacock. Peacock’s launch coincides with a moment in our history when connection, community and content are more important than ever. We want to deliver fun and timely content in a way that only Peacock can, by bringing together entertainment, news and sports to support these great charities.”

For more on what to expect out of Peacock, here are the first trailers for the Saved by the Bell revival, Psych 2, and more.