Hot on the heels of a deal with The Roku Channel, Lionsgate has struck up another streaming contract with Peacock. In the multiyear agreement, all Lionsgate feature length releases will become available to stream on the NBCUniversal platform beginning in 2024. The deal will see titles starting with Lionsgate’s 2022 lineup, making their way to Peacock with the first feature set to be the Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal led, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

The avalanche of films that will follow are sure to bury Peacock subscribers in hours upon hours of incredible content from the comfort of their own homes. Included in that list are anticipated features such as John Wick: Chapter 4, Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Expendables 4, Borderlands, White Bird, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, and more. Each movie boasts a loaded call sheet with top names in Hollywood including Expendables 4’s Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham for what will be Stallone’s last appearance in the franchise, Borderlands’ Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jack Black in the Eli Roth directed adaptation of the smash-hit video game, and White Bird’s Helen Mirren and Gillian Anderson.

Although they’ve found success in streaming their own series including fan-favorite comedy The Office and true-crime binger John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise, as well as their Bravo mashup, Peacock’s biggest numbers come from their film streams.

RELATED: 'The Killer': John Woo to Remake His Own Film for Peacock

Speaking on this point and what the latest deal with Lionsgate will mean for members everywhere, Val Boreland, the service’s Executive Vice President of Content Acquisition said:

Movies are among the most-streamed titles on Peacock, and we continue to expand our premium film offering from top studios, like Lionsgate, to ensure customers enjoy a steady stream of the biggest and best films to enjoy throughout the year. Lionsgate is home to blockbuster franchises from John Wick to the newly announced Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and we’re excited to provide viewers an exclusive window to enjoy the Lionsgate slate of feature films across NBCUniversal platforms.​​​​​​​

Along with the rollout of their soon-to-be film deal with Lionsgate, Peacock is pulling out all the stops having recently announced such projects as The Traitors, a competition series hosted by Alan Cumming; The Tipping Point, a docuseries led by Trevor Noah; and comedy series, Bupkis, in which Pete Davidson will star, write, and executive produce. Meanwhile the streamer’s Rian Johnson-helmed mystery series, Poker Face, has been gaining traction with names including Natasha Lyonne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Adrien Brody added to the call sheet. All in all, with their Lionsgate partnership, Peacock stands to quickly move their way up in the streaming world one must-watch title at a time.

'Based on a True Story' Craig Rosenberg's True Crime Dramedy Gets Series Order at Peacock

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (557 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe