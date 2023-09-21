The Big Picture Peacock has announced the star-studded cast for season 2 of The Traitors, featuring reality TV personalities from shows like Real Housewives and Survivor.

The Traitors is a thrilling murder mystery competition where contestants must uncover traitors among them while avoiding being eliminated. A cash prize is at stake!

Hosted by Alan Cumming, the upcoming season will introduce his trusty sidekick Lala the dog. Get ready for more betrayal, suspense, and fabulous outfits in this all-new lineup.

Internet sleuths, speculate no more! Peacock has just announced the roster of reality TV star contestants for the hit series, The Traitors. Over the past few days, fan detectives have been buzzing about who may possibly be in the season 2 cast. In fact, stars like RHOA's Kandi Burruss have had to come out and share that they were not participating in the upcoming season of the murder mystery competition. So, who are the contestants participating in season 2 of The Traitors? This year's cast has foregone having normal people in the mix, with a stacked list of competitors from all corners of the reality world.

'The Traitors' Promises Another Season of Betrayal, Murder, and Cash

Image via Peacock

The Traitors is originally a UK series that turns a popular party game into a wide-scale mystery competition, complete with nightly murders, espionage, and daily games that contribute to a cash prize. The US version of the series premiered in 2022, and featured a mix of reality TV personalities and real people. The series streams exclusively on Peacock and has quickly amassed a large group of viewers since it began streaming.

Peacock describes the series as,

"A nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game."

Adding to the alluring series premise is the gorgeous landscape of Scotland, complete with a beautiful castle where the players live, play, and of course, betray one another. The game is simple: there are players that are made "Faithfuls", and there are players that are "Traitors" mixed in with them. The traitors pick a person to be "murdered" each night. The goal of the traitors is to make it to the end of the game. If any traitors make it all the way to the end, they win a cash prize. But, if they are caught by the faithfuls that are hunting them down, they are eliminated. If the faithfuls find all the traitors before the end of the game, they get to split the cash prize. Peacock's official description of the series states: "Contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden among the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money."

The Traitors is hosted by the ever-enigmatic and very Scottish Alan Cumming, who adds to the air of mystery and suspense with wit and some very fabulous outfits. This season, Alan will have a new co-host. Peacock shared this about the upcoming season,

"The Traitors, produced by Studio Lambert, returns early next year with an all-new lineup of familiar faces, hosted by the deliciously witty Alan Cumming and his dog Lala, who is being introduced as his trusty sidekick."

'The Traitors' Season 2 All-Star Cast

Image via iHeartRadio

From BravoLeberties to Big Brother, this season's cast is sure to provide some promising entertainment. Last season was won by fan favorite, Cirie Fields, who won the game as a traitor, and took the full cash prize home.

Some standouts include everyone's favorite odd couple, RHOM's Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, and RHOA’s Shereé Whitfield, and Phaedra Parks. Check out the full cast list below:

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen - Love Island USA

Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello - The Challenge

Dan Gheesling - Big Brother

Deontay Wilder - Boxer

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu - Love Island UK

Janelle Pierzina - Big Brother

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio - The Challenge

John Bercow - UK Parliament

Kevin Kreider - Bling Empire

Larsa Pippen - The Real Housewives of Miami

Marcus Jordan

Maksim Chmerkovskiy - Dancing with the Stars

Mercedes “MJ” Javid - Shahs of Sunset

Parvati Shallow - Survivor

Peppermint - RuPaul’s Drag Race

Peter Weber - The Bachelor

Phaedra Parks - The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Sandra Diaz-Twine - Survivor

Shereé Whitfield - The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Tamra Judge - The Real Housewives of Orange County

Trishelle Cannatella - Real World: Las Vegas

So, who are you hoping will be the traitors in this roster of reality stars? The Traitors season 1 is currently streaming on Peacock, so be sure to get a refresher watch before the series premieres. Fans will reportedly ave to wait until January 2024 for season 2!