Fans of season one of The Traitors U.S. have a reason to get excited. Peacock just released the trailer for the second season of the series hosted by the ever-enigmatic BAFTA Award-winning actor Alan Cumming, as the devious master of ceremony in his Scottish castle. Alan sets the mood and acts as the disciplinarian for the cast, which is needed more than most would realize, especially with reality TV stars who know how to play mind games with the best of them. Unlike the first season, this cast is composed entirely of reality TV stars, meaning not only are they aware of how the game works, but they also know how to play it. The Traitors is a spin-off of the U.K. series, which has already had two seasons.

That is the precise reason why a cast mixed with every day and those who understand how reality TV works can lead to more heartbreak than usual. The contestants who had never done reality TV before were out of their depth and built strong connections with the very people who wound up betraying them. The first season proved to be an emotional one, with attachments to other contestants often getting in the way of logical decisions being made. Cirie Fields, who is known for both Survivor and Big Brother, played the game masterfully, building deep bonds that took her to the end of the game as a traitor. Her strategy brought her the win, leading to a win that left her and the remaining contestants emotionally drained. Her non-reality TV contestants were bitter about her game play and lashed out at her for not sharing her winnings during The Traitors' Reunion Special.

‘The Traitors’ Season 2 Promises More Betrayal and Backstabbing

The title of the game is how the game works. Among the large cast, several traitors are secretly designated in the first episode. Each night, the traitors pick someone to “murder,” and in the morning, everyone learns who was taken out the night prior. The contestants participate in physical challenges called “missions.” The missions are incredibly challenging, from rolling heavy barrels up hills to jumping out of helicopters into Loch Ness. These missions add money to the cash pot, contributing to the $250,000 cash prize. The traitors in the cast have a simple mission: make it to the end without discovery. Should they make it to the end of the game, they get to split the prize pot among themselves, leaving the faithful with nothing.

The faithfuls comprise the majority of the cast, and it’s their job to find the traitors in the castle and purge them. If the faithfuls make it to the end, they get to split the cash prize. The kicker? If even one traitor makes it to the end, they can take it all.

With stakes this high, one can only imagine the intrigue and fights that lay ahead. This season's cast is an interesting mixed bag of celebrities, with the majority of the cast being made up of reality TV stars from Big Brother, Survivor, and several Real Housewives franchises. There are some interesting cast members as well, such as a member of the U.K. Parliament. The full cast includes:

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island USA)

Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello (The Challenge)

Dan Gheesling (Big Brother)

Deontay Wilder (FMR Boxing Heavyweight Champion)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK)

Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother)

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge)

John Bercow (Former Speaker of the UK House of Commons)

Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire)

Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami)

Marcus Jordan (Fashion Entrepreneur)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars)

Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Shahs of Sunset)

Parvati Shallow (Survivor)

Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Peter Weber (The Bachelor)

Phaedra Parks (Married to Medicine)

Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor)

Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County)

Trishelle Cannatella (The Challenge)

There is also a new addition to the show this year. There will also be an after-show feature, sponsored by State Farm® after each episode, aptly called The Traitors Post Mortem. The Traitors Post-Mortem will feature additional footage as well as interviews with the dearly departed contestants.

Check out the suspense-filled trailer above. The Traitors premieres Friday, Jan 12 and new episodes will stream weekly on Thursdays at 6pm PT/9pm ET. Get caught up this season by watching season 1 currently streaming on Peacock.

