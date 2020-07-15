The Peacock TV streaming service is now live, providing yet another option for people looking to cut the cord. This streaming service hails from NBCUniversal and is thus heavy on NBC and Universal content, but also plays host to a variety of library films and TV shows – as well as sports – that you can watch at your leisure.

But if you’re wondering what Peacock movies and TV shows are available to stream, we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ve assembled a list of all the films and TV shows that have been confirmed to be available on the streaming service, as well as films and TV shows that are coming soon. Of note, yes The Office is leaving Netflix and coming exclusively to Peacock, but not until 2021. So if you’re looking for that classic sitcom on launch day, you’ll be disappointed.

There are two different versions of Peacock available. The free version has ads and a more limited library of content, while the premium version has additional content plus Peacock Original Series like Brave New World and Intelligence. The paid version price is $4.99 with ads, $9.99 without ads.

So without further ado, here’s a list of every movie and TV show confirmed to stream on Peacock.

Note: This list excludes some less-noteworthy direct-to-VOD titles and some reality TV series.