The Big Picture Peacock's decision to release full episodes on TikTok may seem like a strategic marketing move, but it raises concerns about bypassing contracts and not compensating the creators.

Residuals are crucial for actors and writers to sustain their income between projects and ensure fair compensation for their work's success.

Streaming platforms like Peacock offer flat residual rates that ignore success metrics, leading to unfair payment for actors and writers while the studios profit. Social media distribution might allow studios to evade residual rules during strikes.

Earlier this week, Peacock released two full TV episodes on its TikTok channel, one from Craig Robinson’s delicious dark comedy Killing It and one for the hit reality show Love Island USA. At first glance, that seems like a great marketing strategy. Everyone knows movies and TV shows get split into dozens of bite-sized videos and illegally uploaded in TikTok, gathering an audience of thousands. So, it makes sense for streamers and networks to drop some free episodes on official channels to expand their market presence, build on their brand, and capitalize on potential new subscribers. Unfortunately, on the production side of things, companies dumping episodes on social media might become another way to bypass contracts and make money without paying the people who actually help create these shows. As such, Peacock’s recent TikTok expansion is a grim reminder of what writers and actors are striking for.

Why Are Writers and Actors Striking For Residuals?

Image via SAG-AFTRA

It’s easy to understand why writers and actors want to stop studios from replacing their work with AI and how ensuring decent payment for all entertainment industry members is paramount. However, things get blurrier when we discuss residuals. That’s because, while “residuals” is the word of the hour, the payment system is rather complex, which means most people who watch movies and TV shows don’t know how they work – and to be fair, before the strike, viewers didn’t need to care about learning.

With residuals, members of the entertainment industry receive a portion of their initial paycheck, according to the success of a particular media product. For instance, an actor might negotiate a wage for a performance in a movie set for a theatrical release. However, what happens when a studio distributes the same movie on disc? Or re-run a TV show years after it was first released? Or even sell the rights of distribution of a series to different companies in the U.S. and abroad? The idea of residuals is that if studios are making more money from the same media product, part of the profits should be redirected to the people who helped to turn that particular production successful.

The idea of residuals might seem alien to most, as few people outside the entertainment industry get extra compensation for the success of their work. However, residuals are essential for actors and writers to pay their bills. Since entertainment workers only get paid for specific projects, they don’t have a regular paycheck. So, residuals offer an additional income that’s essential in-between projects. Furthermore, contrary to popular belief, most actors and writers are blue-collar workers just trying to get by. Sure, Hollywood has its fair share of millionaire stars. But on lower levels, most actors and writers lack a basic income even to grant them healthy insurance. It’s strange that an industry that moves billions of dollars every year still didn’t find a way to compensate its working-class adequately. In addition, the whole situation becomes outrageous when we realize big studios’ CEOs make millions yearly in salary alone.

Residuals are so vital for the survival of the entertainment industry that they were also one of the main demands on the last conjoined strike of writers and actors, which happened in 1960. At the time, Hollywood studios began to explore the emerging market of television, making a lot of money by distributing movies that were once confined to theatrical releases. Thanks to the strike efforts, writers and actors managed to renegotiate their contracts, turning residuals into a source of income that gave dignity to the people at the base of the food chain. Unfortunately, streaming has turned Hollywood upside down, leading to a change in the residuals policy that hurts blue-collar workers. At the same time, studios increase their profit margins – despite the sequels of the pandemic and recent internal restructurings.

Before streaming, residuals were calculated by the number of copies studios sold of a specific physical media or according to the number of re-runs a TV show got on broadcast television, for example. Since there were clear metrics of success, actors and writers were always compensated when a media product was well-received by the public. On the other hand, streamers offer flat residual rates that completely ignore success metrics and only consider the initial budget of a show or movie. As a result, streamers can make a lot of money with highly successful series while still paying pennies to actors and writers.

It’s not a fair system, and the fact streamers lack transparency when it comes to accounting for the success of a media product only makes things more suspicious. That’s because streamers are constantly boasting viewership numbers to investors while claiming they cannot give proper residuals, as it’s “impossible” to measure public interest in a digital landscape with the precision they need. So, if streamers follow Peacock’s example and start to release episodes, seasons, and movies on social media, writers and actors will have one more reason to fight.

Networks Uploading TV Shows on TikTok Might Allow Them to Ignore Residuals

Image via NBC News

While Hollywood studios have been delaying negotiations as much as possible, they will have to discuss writers' and actors’ demands at some point. That means residual rules for streamers are about to change. Of course, when it comes to big corporations, increasing their profit is often more important than granting workers minimal living conditions, which means studios will try to bypass any deal they sign during the strike by whatever means necessary. History teaches us that’s how studios function, so actors and writers must be aware of sudden changes in the industry and act accordingly.

By using social media to distribute movies and TV shows, studios might be able to ignore residual rules agreed upon for streamers. So far, social media is in an unregulated market for media distribution, which means Peacock might be testing the waters to see if they can make some money on TikTok without worrying about compensating actors and writers. That’s a dirty move, especially given the context of the strikes. Even so, it is the perfect example of why actors and writers must hold the lines, quickly recognizing that social media is another front in the war for working rights. There’s nothing wrong with studios exploring social media as a new uncharted market if they are willing to share their profits with the workers who make the industry turn. Sadly, the strike shows that’s not the case, and unions need to get smart about this new threat to making a living in the entertainment industry.