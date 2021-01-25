For a low price, you can watch The Undertaker toss Mankind off Hell in the Cell followed by "Scott's Tots."

Between HBO Max, AMC+, and whatever the blue hell Paramount+ is, it's getting harder to tell what you're even paying for when it comes to streaming, on top of the old stalwarts like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime. So today's announcement that NBCU's Peacock is basically absorbing all of the WWE Network—which includes about 17,000 hours of pro wrestling content—might've set off alarm bells for anyone with a subscription to one or the other. But once you parse through the numbers it's...kind of a super sweet deal for all involved?

Basically, if you were paying the standard $9.99 for the WWE Network, you can get all the same sweet wrastlin' content on Peacock Premium for $4.99 + Peacock's pretty extensive library. (Yes, you might have heard, that includes The Office.) If you want all that without ads, you can simply keep paying $9.99 for the whole shebang. Two streaming services for the price of one, essentially.

Here's what Rick Cordella, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Peacock, said in a statement:

"NBCUniversal has a long-standing relationship with WWE that began nearly 30 years ago with Monday Night Raw on USA. WWE has always tapped into the cultural zeitgeist with spectacular live events and larger-than-life characters, and we are thrilled to be the exclusive home for WWE Network and its millions of fans across the country. WWE Network is a transformative addition to the platform and complements Peacock’s massive catalog of iconic movies and shows, as well as the best live news and sports, from NBCUniversal and beyond.”

Nick Khan, WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer, added this:

“We are thrilled to further the long-standing and trusted partnership WWE has with NBCUniversal. Peacock is an innovative platform that will enable us to showcase our most significant events, including WrestleMania, and provide the extraordinary entertainment our fans have come to expect with the combination of premium WWE content, live sports, news, films, and television programs.”

WWE Network content will launch on Peacock starting March 18. To get started, we've compiled a breakdown of the best things to watch on the WWE Network.

