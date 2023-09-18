The Big Picture Peaky Blinders is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new merchandise collection, including caps, mugs, posters, and metal signs.

It has been 10 years since Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) rode the horse through Small Heath, Birmingham. So to celebrate Peaky Blinder’s 10th anniversary, the franchise has released fresh new merchandise consisting of mugs, posters, metal signs, and of course, caps — don’t worry, the caps do not have sewed-in razor blades. So unlike the show itself where everything happens by order of the Peaky Blinders, the tables have now turned — it’s your time to shine, and their job is to deliver.

The collection includes the iconic Peaky Blinders cap, a mug with Peaky Blinders art with themed packaging, nine new posters, and a framed Newspaper collector print for the 10-year anniversary. The poster designs range from black-and-white vintage art featuring Cillian Murphy and the rest of the gang to cheeky and bold quotes.

Creator Steven Knight Says There is More to Come for 'Peaky Blinders'

Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders revolves around the Shelby family's rise to power in the criminal underworld as they navigate through a world of violence, political intrigue, and betrayals. Thomas Shelby is a war-traumatized and ambitious individual with one goal — to expand the family's influence and wealth while dealing with rivals, law enforcement, and other criminal organizations. Of course, Tommy is not alone in this and is accompanied by his three brothers — Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson), John Shelby (Joe Cole), and Finn Shelby (Harry Kirton) — his aunt, Polly Gray (late Helen McCrory), and his sister, Ada Shelby (Sophie Rundle). The series ended after a six-season run. However, it seems as if Knight wants the fans to keep believing in Thomas Shelby’s words, “I will not stop until I can find a man I cannot defeat.”

Recently, Knight himself came forward to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the franchise on different social media platforms of the franchise and said:

“It hardly seems believable that it’s ten years since Tommy Shelby first rode that black horse through the streets of Birmingham. The phenomenal global success of the show is down to the brilliance and hard work of the loyal team that makes it happen. Ten years on and the story is not yet over. Watch this space."

Needless to say, the story is not yet over, though it may be a while before we return to the Peaky Blinders universe. The series also starred multiple more famous names on and off, including Tom Hardy, Sam Claflin, and Aiden Gillen. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Peaky Blinders and check out the official post for the collection below.