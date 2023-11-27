The Big Picture The new Peaky Blinders posters highlight memorable moments from each season, showcasing the brilliance of the characters and the calculated writing behind them.

The intense recruiting strategies of gangs are reflected in Tommy Shelby's no-nonsense approach, setting boundaries and establishing his authority to avoid tension with other gang-runners like Alfie Solomons.

The Peaky Blinders franchise is continuing with merchandise releases, a game-related partnership, and potential plans for a movie, keeping fans excited and engaged for more content.

While not much can be done to ease the fidgeting anticipation of those who await the next installment of Peaky Blinders, the franchise is certainly trying to keep the fans warmed up through different means. This time, we have six new Peaky Blinders posters (only two of which have been released so far), one for each season. Every poster seems to be giving center stage to a peak moment from each season.

The first poster (for season 1) takes us back to the moment when the Peaky Blinders had a brutal encounter with Billy Kimber (the cocky guy who used to run the races and wanted to finish Peaky Blinders for good for stealing from him). Thomas Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy), along with his clan showed up to defend his hometown, and he shot Billy Kimber right in the head before things could escalate. It highlights the brilliance of Thomas Shelby’s character and how far-sighted and calculated Steven Knight wrote him to be. The season 2 poster also takes us to a peak moment when Alfie Solomons (played by Tom Hardy), knocks down a man from the new recruits that Peaky Blinders have brought him as part of their partnership in Camden Town.

Reflecting on the intense recruiting strategies that gangs incorporate, Tommy makes everything clear and says — “Don’t touch any of the bread, it’ll most likely explode. Any questions?” It’s almost as if Tommy knew that someone would try to make a joke and ask a stupid thing but knowing that his way of recruiting does not involve straight-out violence to his men unlike Alfie, he wanted to let his men know who they’re working with and give Alfie a chance to straighten up the men with a typical sergeant-like attitude. He also wanted to make sure that whatever bad thing happens to his men, happens in front of him and not behind his back. A smart step to avoid and minimize the inevitable tension that the two gang-runners (Alfie and Tommy) were going to have moving forward.

Knight has been vocal about the continuation of the story of Tommy Shelby. Back in September 2023, on the 10th anniversary of the franchise, Steven Knight made the following statement: “Ten years on and the story is still not over. Watch this space.” Before that, in May 2023 — Oppenheimer star Murphy himself made it clear that he’d love to do more if the story was right. However, his statement did indicate that there still might be some time before the film finally begins rolling.

The franchise has lately been rolling out merchandise releases and recently announced a Peaky Blinders game-related partnership with Sandbox. Check out the new posters below and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

