The Peaky Blinders legacy lives on, steadfast and unyielding. Since its debut in 2013, this BBC series has followed the neverending trials and triumphs of Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his clan, as they carve their own empire in the grimy village of Small Heath, Birmingham. A slow burn of a show, Peaky Blinders has entertained, shocked, and enraptured audiences worldwide. It’s no surprise that a Peaky Blinders movie is currently in the works.

Whether it’s the characters’ sharp fashion sense or their memorable quotes, without a doubt, the show’s massive popularity stems from its diverse characters. From the slick Tommy to the fiercely loyal Polly (Helen McCrory), here are the 10 best characters in Peaky Blinders, ranked, celebrating the impact they’ve had on the show.

10 Michael Gray

Played by Finn Cole

Image via Netflix

The long-lost son of Polly Gray, and Thomas’ cousin, Michael made his first appearance in Season 2 of Peaky Blinders when Polly set out to reunite with her children. Upon getting in touch with his birth mother, Michael revealed his burning desire to leave behind his adoptive family and their sleepy suburban life in search of something more thrilling. Despite Polly’s initial hesitance, Michael eventually becomes a part of the Shelby family and is recruited into the Peaky Blinders.

In the beginning, Michael showed immense promise. At just 17, his diligence and eye for detail earned him the role of trainee accountant for the family business. Even as he was drawn into Birmingham’s murky underworld of vice and violence, Michael remained determined to steer the Shelby empire toward the upper ranks of legitimacy. But as the series progresses, Michael begins to crack under the temptations. By Season 5, after a series of explosive clashes with the Shelby family, Michael’s blind ambition got the better of him. Convinced that he should be the one to lead Shelby Company Limited, he transformed from a promising protege into Thomas Shelby’s fiercest rival.

9 John Shelby

Played by Joe Cole

Image via Netflix

John Shelby, the younger brother of Thomas and Arthur, is a high-ranking member of the Peaky Blinders and owns a one-third stake in the Shelby Family business. While he often finds himself as the punchline, especially with his hilariously disastrous track record in marriage, there’s more to John than meets the eye. Behind his hapless demeanor, John is the financial go-to guy who keeps the books in order, outshining his brother Arthur in the numbers department.

Family is everything to John. In one of Season 1’s most memorable scenes, he earnestly seeks his aunt and brothers’ blessings to remarry, showing just how much their approval means to him. Though he shares the notorious Shelby temper, John’s a bit more reckless and sloppy in the field, often finding himself excluded from Thoms and Arthur’s bigger plans. Yet, it’s John’s good-humored nature and sociable personality that makes him stand out. His experience with his own children gives him a slightly softer edge, making him the heart of the otherwise merciless Shelby clan.

8 Arthur Shelby

Played by Paul Anderson

Image via Netflix

Arthur Shelby, the eldest son in the Shelby family, is the Deputy Vice President of Shelby Company Limited and acts as Thomas’s right-hand man. Despite being the oldest, Arthur isn’t the one calling the shots. As Thomas assumes the family leadership roles, tensions sometimes arise between the two siblings. From a young age, Arthur has been the muscle of the family, always ready to throw a punch and settle scores with his fists. He’s the kind of person who won’t think twice about smashing a chair over an enemy’s head to defend his family’s honor. But behind that tough exterior lies a deeply vulnerable soul, constantly wrestling with the demons in his head.

Sadly, his struggles with mental health and drug addiction often get the better of him, leading him to attempt suicide several times, driven by overwhelming remorse and a crippling sense of failure. Yet, throughout the series, Arthur has shown glimpses of his willingness to change. At one point, Arthur turned to religion, which brought out a more compassionate and calm side to him, much to the annoyance of his brothers.

7 Aberama Gold

Played by Aidan Gillen

Image via BBC

Aberama Gold only plays by his rules. As a Romany Gypsy hitman-for-hire, his name and fearsome reputation alone command respect. Aberama first appeared in the series when Season 4 enemy Luca Changretta (Adrien Brody) arrives in England seeking vengeance against the Shelbys. To help turn the tide in their deadly feud, Thomas recruits Aberama. But Aberama’s services don’t come for free. In exchange, Tommy aids Aberama’s son, Bonnie (Jack Rowan), to become a boxing chain.

Although Aberama serves as a recurring character, his brief appearances are nothing short of memorable. Sharing a past steeped in Gypsy heritage, widowhood, and a life outside the law, Aberama’s partnership with Thomas feels more relaxed and somewhat genuine than most of Thomas’s other alliances. Despite his brutal demeanor when handling enemies, Aberama can be surprisingly tender and respectful with Polly, revealing a softer side to his perceived savagery.

6 Charlie Strong

Played by Ned Dennehy

Image via Netflix

Charlie Strong, the non-biological uncle of the Shelby siblings, is a reliable fixture in their turbulent world. He works for Thomas alongside the Peaky Blinders and his fellow stable boy Curly (Ian Peck) at the yard, handling stock, prepping shipments, and taking care of horses for Shelby Company Limited. A settled Gypsey with a tough-as-nails attitude, Charlie isn’t too keen on Tommy’s shift to legitimate business dealings, preferring the old, less honorable ways, and isn’t shy about saying so.

Always working in the murky yard, Charlie might not have a big executive title, but he gets the job done quickly and efficiently. He’s cranky and gruff, rarely saying anything nice and never cracking a smile. A man of few words, Charlie is someone Thomas can always count on. In a business where everyone seems to have a knife behind their back, Charlie doesn’t have any hidden agenda, he just does what needs to be done.

5 Ada Shelby

Played by Sophie Rundle

Image via Netflix

Ada Shelby, the fourth and only female Shelby sibling, starts off as the outlier in the family, staying clear of the Peaky Blinders’ operations. The initial rebel of the clan, Ada has always wanted to pave a path that doesn’t involve the Shelby family fame. From having a secret romance with Thomas’s former childhood friend turned rival Freddie Thorne (Iddo Goldberg), to supporting the communist cause, Ada’s lifestyle and beliefs clash with her family’s vision and mission, leading her to initially distance herself from the Shelbys. Over the years, she slowly got more involved in the family business and eventually became “Head of Property and Acquisitions” at the US branch of Shelby Company Limited.

While viewers might be annoyed at her wavering loyalty and interest in the Shelby business, Ada is one of the few family members, if not the only family member, brave enough to break out of the family mold and pave her own path. Most importantly, no matter how far Ada distances herself from her family’s operations when it comes to matters of the heart, she doesn’t hesitate to help, with Tommy showcasing a soft spot for his little sister.

4 Lizzie Stark

Played by Natasha O'Keeffe

Image via Netflix

Lizzie Stark has consistently risen through the ranks despite facing relentless prejudice. Once a prostitute in Birmingham, Lizzie was often looked down on by the Shelby daily because of her profession. But in Season 2, everything changes. With an impressive ability to type with her eyes closed, Lizzie accepts Thomas’s offer to become a secretary for the growing Shelby family business, leaving her old life for good.

Throughout the series, Lizzie shows incredible resilience, tackling every challenge head-on. Always involved in some sort of drama, she’s always put in the brunt of the Shelby family’s often harsh treatment. Despite that, she remains loyal to the family and does her job well. As Thomas’s secretary, she was expected to handle the business properly, and even go so far as to compromise herself for the sake of the business. She might not have an integral role in the Shelby business, but she’s one of the few pillars Thomas relies on when things go south.

3 Alfie Solomons

Played by Tom Hardy

Image via Netflix

Alfie Solomons, the Jewish gang leader who first appeared in Season 2, doesn’t just make an entrance; he commands it. His introduction to Thomas via telegram sets the stage for an uneasy alliance, forcing Thomas to get involved in the underworld feud between Jewish and Italian factions. While Alfie’s main revenue stream flows from racetrack schemes, his interests branch out into rum distillation, jewelry, and the gritty world of protection rackets in Camden Town.

If there’s any frenemy that could match Thomas’s aptitude, it’s Aflie. The two are just as violent, intelligent, and witty as each other. While Thomas exudes a demeanor cold enough for people to shiver, Alfie makes sure that his presence is heard loud and clear, often using cryptic language to mess around with his fellow foes. Although Alfie has betrayed Thomas on more than one occasion, it’s all strictly business. Outside of their operations, Alife and Thomas can be seen bantering like good old friends.

2 Thomas Shelby

Played by Cillian Murphy

Image via BBC One

Thomas Shelby is the leader of the Peaky Blinders and the patriarch of the Shelby family. The main man himself, Thomas’s rise isn’t without his humble yet troubled beginnings. Following his service in WWI, Thomas is determined to shield his family from the oppression they faced. As a leader, Thomas strives to elevate his family’s status, ensuring they are no longer at the mercy of those who once undermined and mistreated them.

As the captain of the clan, not enough words can explain his contributions to the business. Under his shrewd leadership, the Peaky Blinders have transformed from a local street gang into a national powerhouse. Despite his stoic demeanor, Thomas shows a razor-sharp intellect and a keen eye for strategy. Respected by his community and feared by his enemies, he commands both admiration and apprehension wherever he goes. Yet, he is not without his flaws. Thomas is not invisible to the inner turmoil, which puts him in a more humane light as he suffers the toll of his pursuit of power.

1 Polly Gray

Played by Helen McCrory

Image via Netflix

Polly Gray, the matriarch of the Shelby family, holds the key to the family’s success. While Thomas may be the face of the company, and his brothers the muscle, Polly is the silent force that keeps everything running smoothly behind the scenes. On top of her roles as the certified accountant and treasurer of the Shelby Company Limited, Polly single-handedly managed the Peaky Blinders’ operations while the brothers were at war during WWI, ensuring their business remained unscathed. Believed to possess the gift of communicating with the dead and seeing spirits, her instincts allow her to read people like an open book, digging out Tommy’s innermost desires and fears.

Despite her sage advice and unparalleled insight, Polly is no stranger to sacrifice. Her fierce determination to protect her family stems from her role as the family’s caretaker, looking after her nephews and niece since they were young. Her unwavering loyalty is perhaps striking in her most heart-wrenching scene involving Major Chester Campbell (Sam Neill), showing that she’d sacrifice herself just to secure her son Michael’s freedom. The backbone of the Shelby family, Polly Gray is truly irreplaceable, and there’s no one else that can compare to her.

KEEP READING: The 10 Best 'Peaky Blinders' Quotes, Ranked