1920s Birmingham, England is not too different from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, as it turns out. As the gang of Peaky Blinders navigate corruption, allegiances, and legacy, they are faced with an era of change much like the days of Voldermort’s return.

Of course, this wouldn't be possible without an ensemble of distinctly British characters defining the social, political, and relational nature of their on-screen worlds. So what If Thomas Shelby were to possess magical abilities or Winston Churchill had taken a position in the Ministry of Magic? These are the Harry Potter counterparts for audiences’ favorite Peaky Blinders characters.

Grace Burgess-Shelby/Nymphadora Tonks

As undercover agents in their respective roles, Grace Burgess-Shelby and Nymphadora Tonks can similarly alter their identities. For Grace, this means avenging her father’s death by bringing down the Peaky Blinders – until she falls in love with one of their very own. Not only must she hide her true self, but she loses touch with who she is more than once.

As a secret member of The Order of the Phoenix, Tonks works as an operative within the Ministry of Magic gathering details of Voldemort’s return. At this time, Tonks falls in love with Remus Lupin who tests her legacy in the wizarding world. In both tragic cases, these two women achieve their goals only to bring about their demise.

Polly Gray/Molly Weasley

Every group needs a maternal figure to set them straight. For the Peaky Blinders, this is Polly Gray – the unofficial matriarch of the gang. Polly is Thomas Shelby's aunt, and a source of advice and care when it can't be found elsewhere.

Already a mother to seven red-headed wizards, Molly Weasley holds signifant influence over her family. She is there to guide her children – and anyone else who may need shelter – but does so with a stern hand that can be both frightful and comforting. These two women are powerful in their own right, managing households and raising the next generation of revolutionaries.

Billy Kimber/Lucius Malfoy

He may only appear in a few short episodes, but Birmingham Boys gang leader Billy Kimber leaves an impression in Peaky Blinders that can only be likened to the notorious Death Eater, Lucius Malfoy. Billy’s wealth and influence allow him to infiltrate London’s vast network of police and politicians, creating heightened tensions with the Peaky Blinders.

As a longtime Death Eater with connections to the Ministry of Magic and Voldermort’s most loyal subjects, Lucius serves as a source of contention for Harry Potter and the Order’s missions. Billy and Lucius are villains in every sense of the word, both as dangerous as they are influential.

Thomas Shelby/Severus Snape

The leader of the Peaky Blinders – and a respected political leader/business tycoon – Thomas “Tommy” Shelby stays connected with some of the worst members of 1920s Birmingham society. He may act in the name of family and legacy, but what often follows are lines of bodies and destruction at the hands of this anti-hero. That all changes with love, and the arrival of Grace Burgess, as it seems Tommy wants to make a real change in his world. Until this is taken from him as well.

Severus Snape gains a reputation at Hogwarts for his stern demeanor, and anti-hero tendencies. His deep-seated connection with Voldemort and Death Eaters makes audiences come to the conclusion that he has the worst intentions in mind. As it turns out, the loss of Lily Potter led Snape down a path of revenge that is not motivated by hate or vengeance, but love. Tommy and Snape display misunderstood intentions that are tainted by follies of the past, and in doing so are villains that audiences hate to love.

John Shelby/Draco Malfoy

John Shelby and Draco Malfoy serve similar purposes within their respective worlds, the only difference being that the former never actually killed anyone. Both young, eager members of their inherited organizations (Peaky Blinders, Death Eaters), John and Draco are raised on an ideology that encourages hate, violence, and crime in the name of some larger cause. They may be “bad” characters in the conventional sense, but this is a result of how they are raised and made to understand their individual purposes.

Ada Shelby/Ginny Weasley

As the sole female Shelby sibling, Ada must carve out her place in Birmingham outside the context of her family’s gang. She’s savvy, resourceful, and wise enough to find work outside of the Peaky Blinders. In a newfound relationship with communist sympathizer Freddie Thorne, the two foster a partnership built on love and trust – something that is hard to find given her upbringing.

Ginny, too, is the only female sibling of the Weasley family. Much like the rest of her family, she is known around the wizarding world for being smart, determined, and loyal. And like Ada, Ginny forms a secret relationship. In the process, she discovers her purpose outside of her familial space.

Winston Churchill/Pius Thicknesse

Any character seeking influence needs an inside man to aid in the process. For Thomas Shelby, this is Winston Churchill, who served as the British Parliament's Secretary of State for War and Air when Peaky Blinders is set. Whether it’s getting out of legal trouble from some gang-related activity gone wrong or gaining endorsement in his run for Labour M.P, Thomas cannot outrun the law without the aid of Churchill’s political standing.

During Voldemort’s decade-long rise to power, there comes a time in which he cannot implement his sinister agenda alone. Along with the help of his Death Eaters, the Dark Lord infiltrates the Ministry of Magic, instating Minister Pius Thicknesse to carry out his plans for dominance over the wizarding world. But there comes a time when even the most powerful political players cannot surpass the will of the people – a truth that both Churchill and Pius quickly discover.

Alfie Solomons/Igor Karkaroff

Alfie Solomons may be involved in criminal activity – racketeering, shady allegiances, and even murder – but the leader of Camden Town’s Jewish gang cannot be defined by good or bad. Just the same, Igor Karkoff was once aligned with the most dangerous of Death Eaters, but has since undergone a supposed change in morality.

That’s not to say these men are free from the corruption of the heart and mind, their influence spreads across communities through the chaos. As these characters show signs of growth and redemption, their past lives and wrongdoings seemingly control the actions they take – for better or worse.

Charlie Strong/Sirius Black

Charles “Charlie” Strong is the Shelby family’s uncle, whose resources around Birmingham prove useful for the Peaky Blinders’ spirits business. Likewise, Sirius Black’s role as godfather to Harry Potter takes on an uncle-nephew relationship. Upon his escape from Azkaban, Sirius reveals to Harry that he is a protector of sorts, and would do anything to ensure he and his friends are safe.

The two are not just resourceful, they also provide advice and emotional support for their “nephews,” remaining neutral in many instances but ready to be a beacon of safety at any moment. Somewhere in the UK, uncle Charlie’s yard and The Order of the Phoenix headquarters are housing two very important fatherly figures.

Michael Gray/Peter Pettigrew

The intentions of Michael Gray and Peter Pettigrew can only be described as shady self-indulgence acted out in fear. For Michael, the only living child of Polly Gray, being the Shelby Company’s Chief Accountant is not enough – a fact that ultimately undermines his position with the company as he attempts (and fails) to overthrow them.

Audiences know Peter Pettigrew by many names (Scabbers, Wormtail). Whoever his true identity might be, in turning against former Hogwarts friends, The Marauders, and The Order of the Phoenix, Peter became the very thing those groups were fighting.

