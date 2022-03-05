In addition to 'Peaky Blinders' and 'Downton Abbey' the historic mill was used in several feature films.

The historic Dalton Mill in Keighley, West Yorkshire, went up in the flames early Thursday. The mill is one of the oldest in Yorkshire and acted as a filming location for several projects including multiple appearances in British crime drama Peaky Blinders and historical drama film Downton Abbey. Just before noon, 100 hundred firefighters were called to the scene and have been since attempting to calm the fire. According to reports, the damage has affected 100 percent of the building.

“We currently have fire engines & specialist units in attendance at a fire at Dalton Mills, Keighley.” States the West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service on their official social media accounts. “There is a lot of smoke in the area & residents are advised to keep doors/windows closed. Please avoid traveling through the area.” The massive fire required over 20 appliances to be called to the scene from neighboring brigades, and has caused the floor and roof of the building to collapse. Representative of the fire department Nick Smith estimates that crews will be dampening the fire for the rest of the night. No word yet on the cause of the incident.

Dalton Mills was once the largest textile mill in Yorkshire, built in 1869. It employed over 2,000 factory workers across Keighley and Worth Valley. Since closing as a textile mill, the historic building has been featured in a number of films and shows, and is considered a staple of the Yorkshire filmmaking scene. Recent appearances of the building include television dramas The Great Train Robbery, Gunpowder and To Walk Invisible, along with the feature film The Limestone Golem. Dalton Mills was admired for its industrial backdrop and was heavily featured in period pieces.

Richard Knight, career support manager at Screen Yorkshire, a production company funding Yorkshire-based projects including Peaky Blinders, called the disaster "a sad loss to the Yorkshire filmmaking landscape". He went on to describe Dalton Mills as a prime filming destination with “the kind of provenance and scale that could attract filmmakers from far and wide." It’s a shared sentiment as many across Yorkshire share videos of the building’s tragic end. While the situation is ongoing, crews have confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

Though the building had been previously restored in 2015, buildings of its age are at-risk for structural collapse. The sad loss of a historic building marks the end of an era for English filmmakers. The Dalton Mills will surely be missed by historians and filmmakers alike. Pictures and videos of the building before the fire are available to view on the Screen Yorkshire website.

