Cillian Murphy has spent his fair share of time in the headline cycle the last few years, especially thanks to his performance in Oppenheimer, which won him his first Oscar. However, what many regard as one of his most iconic roles is Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders, a character that he portrayed for six seasons of TV across nine years. Murphy is set to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, The Immortal Man, which recently wrapped filming, but the future of the franchise has largely been unknown beyond that. During a recent interview with Deadline, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight was asked about the franchise post-The Immortal Man, and he provided an exciting update for fans who aren’t ready to say goodbye:

“Well, it’s interesting you should ask that question because the film is coming out and that won’t be the end. It won’t be the end. Let me put it that way.”

Although there are no concrete specifics to get excited about yet, it’s still thrilling to know that there are more plans for Peaky Blinders beyond The Immortal Man. The show was an absolute hit for all six seasons, scoring nearly perfect and equal scores of 93% from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, while also being nominated for a load of BAFTA TV Awards, even winning for Best Drama Series in 2018. Murphy is also enjoying some good press for 28 Years Later, the upcoming legacy sequel to 28 Days Later, the acclaimed zombie horror film that many would argue is his most famous role to date. 28 Days Later also finally hit digital platforms after being blacklisted from the streaming world for several years, and can now be purchased or rented on Prime Video, Apple TV+, or Fandango at Home.

Who Else Will Star in the ‘Peaky Blinders’ Movie?

The Immortal Man has also assembled a stellar cast around Murphy for the upcoming film, led by Mission: Impossible and Silo star Rebecca Ferguson, whose character details are currently being kept under wraps. Barry Keoghan has also been tapped for a role in the Peaky Blinders movie, but similar to Ferguson, details about his role are unknown at the time. Stephen Graham has confirmed that he will reprise his role as Hayden Stagg in the upcoming film, with Tim Roth, Jay Lycurgo, Ned Dennehy, Sophie Rundle, and more filling out the rest of the supporting cast.

The Immortal Man recently wrapped filming but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the film and watch all six seasons of Peaky Blinders on Netflix.

