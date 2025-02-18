When Peaky Blinders officially ended in 2022, the world of television was met with a huge hole as Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby and his Birmingham-based crime exploits came to an end. However, this blow was eased by the announcement of a feature-length movie to finish up the story. Titled The Immortal Man, Steven Knight's final chapter looks to end the Shelby saga in big-budget fashion, with almost all the biggest names from the show's past, as well as a selection of exciting new additions joining in the final fun.

However, although Shelby's story is likely coming to an end, it seems as if the tale of the Peaky Blinders might not end with the upcoming movie. After telling BBC Breakfast on the morning of February 18 that The Immortal Man is, "a very fitting way to end this part of the ‘Peaky’ story," Knight emphasized, "This part, yes," before tantalizingly adding, "I’m not allowed to announce it, but I’m just saying that the world of ‘Peaky’ will continue." This isn't the first time Knight has hinted at such continuation, having previously said, "The film is coming out and that won’t be the end. It won’t be the end. Let me put it that way." However, this doubling-down sure suggests that news of more Peaky Blinders content could come sooner rather than later.

'The Immortal Man Will Be a "Fitting" End to Shelby's Story According to Knight