Cillian Murphy is riding high on the success of Oppenheimer but before he gathered praise for portraying the titular scientist in Christopher Nolan’s WWII thriller, he was celebrated by fans for playing the Tommy Shelby, the World War I vet turned into leader of Peaky Blinders. The period crime drama created by Steven Knight had a successful six-season run and went out on a high note in 2022, but its impact on fans and pop culture lives on.

Funko is celebrating the fan-favorite show with a new line of Peaky Blinder Pops! The collection offers a figure of all the gangs’ senior members and other notable characters, taking on the likeness of their respective actors. The line includes two variations for Tommy along with figures for Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson), John Shelby (Joe Cole), Ada Thorne (Sophie Rundle), Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy), Michael Gray (Finn Cole), and Polly (late Helen McCrory). All the Pop! figures are available to pre-order and will arrive next month.

The Legacy of Peaky Blinders

Set in Birmingham in the post-WWI era, Peaky Blinders follows the exploits of the criminal gang, which is loosely based on a real youth gang of the same name who were active in the city between the 1880s to the 1910s. The unparalleled success of the show left an impression not only on pop culture but fans and critics alike. Throughout its run, the show won numerous awards for its direction, story, performances and production design, and also propelled Murphy to global fame. A proposed spin-off movie has been in the talks but there is currently no confirmation or production update. Both Murphy and creator Knight have shown interest in continuing the story of the Shelby family.

Along with the aforementioned cast the series also cast Annabelle Wallis as Grace Shelby, Iddo Goldberg as Freddie Thorne, Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong, Natasha O'Keeffe as Lizzie Shelby along with Sam Neill, Charlotte Riley, Paddy Considine, Adrien Brody, Aidan Gillen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sam Claflin, Amber Anderson, James Frecheville, and Stephen Graham across the six seasons.

All seasons of Peaky Blinders are available on Netflix. You can check out the new Pops! below: