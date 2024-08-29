Oscar-nominated actor Barry Keoghan has officially joined the cast of Netflix’s eagerly awaited Peaky Blinders feature film, as exclusively revealed by Deadline. Known for his standout roles in The Banshees of Inisherin and Saltburn, Keoghan is set to star alongside Cillian Murphy, who will reprise his iconic role as Tommy Shelby. Directed by Tom Harper, the film also recently added Rebecca Ferguson to its cast, though details about the characters Keoghan and Ferguson will portray remain under wraps.

The Peaky Blinders movie is a continuation of the beloved TV series created by Steven Knight, who has also written the film. Knight has previously hinted that the story will take place during World War II, promising another epic chapter in the saga of the Shelby family. The film is set to begin production in September.

Keoghan's career continues to soar following his Oscar nomination and BAFTA win for The Banshees of Inisherin. In 2024, he has already starred in the Apple TV+ limited series Masters of the Air and Andrea Arnold’s Bird, which premiered at Cannes. He’s also set to appear in Bring Them Down, premiering at TIFF, and has several other high-profile projects lined up, including a film with Trey Edward Shults and a potential role in Amazon MGM Studios’ adaptation of Don Winslow’s novella Crime 101.

What Will the 'Peaky Blinders' Movie Be About?

Close

Details about the film are still under wraps. However, Knight hinted in an interview with Esquire that he has a general idea of the plot, which will revolve around two stories. He prefers to let the film itself guide the narrative direction. The movie is expected to explore the next generation of characters while remaining connected to the Shelbys, with Thomas Shelby playing a central role. Here's what he had to say about the film's direction.

“The film, I know exactly what it’s about. And I know what two stories it’s going to tell. How the story will unfold, I don’t know. What will happen after that, I want that to depend on the film. For all we know somebody is going to pop out – I think I know who it’s going to be. In series six we’re bringing in the new generation, and they are going to be part of what happens in the film. I think it’s finding those actors that you just watch, and you think, there you go. There’s the future.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Peaky Blinders, which starts production next month. All seasons of Peaky Blinders are available to watch on Netflix.

Peaky Blinders A gangster family epic set in 1900s England, centering on a gang who sew razor blades in the peaks of their caps, and their fierce boss Tommy Shelby. Release Date September 30, 2014 Cast Cillian Murphy , Sam Claflin , Helen McCrory , Sophie Rundle Main Genre Crime Seasons 6

Stream Now