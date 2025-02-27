Fans of Peaky Blinders will revisit this world in an upcoming follow-up feature film from series creator Steven Knight. The Immortal Man is an "epic continuation of the multi-award-winning gangster saga, set in the lawless streets of Birmingham in the 1900s," says Netflix, where the movie will stream. While some cast members like Cillian Murphy will return, others won't. Finn Cole played Michael Gray in the series, and in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor confirmed he won't be in the sequel film. "I'd love to say that the ghost of Michael comes back, but no, I don’t know anything about the movie," Cole said, revealing why the character won't return after his fate in the final season of Peaky Blinders. He expressed his excitement about the upcoming film, saying:

"It seems like there’s a whole new cast, and I have no idea what happens in it. So I’m finally going to get to watch it as a fan that I’ve always been, and I can’t wait. I think it’s going to be brilliant. Steven and Cillian are a great, great team, and I don’t doubt that the fans are going to love it. I’m just so grateful that I was a part of that journey and that I could be a part of it for so long. It holds a very special place in my heart and always will."

'Peaky Blinders' Alum Finn Cole Stars In Survival Thriller 'Last Breath'

Image via Focus Features

Cole stars in Last Breath, a survival thriller about a deep-sea diver who encounters tragedy while doing a routine job. Cole plays Chris Lemons in the story based on true events. Last Breath also stars Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, Djimon Hounsou, and Cliff Curtis. The film was directed by Alex Parkinson. Reviewing the film for Collider, Aidan Kelley lauded its production value, especially in scenes that take place in the ocean. "In the same way that great isolated outer space thrillers like Gravity immerse the audience in complete and total isolation among the stars, Last Breath makes excellent use of the treacherous ocean to make a middle act that is as stressful as it is unpredictable — even if you're already familiar with the true story," Kelley wrote. However, the characters came off as being shallow and one-note.

The Immortal Man does not have a premiere date yet despite production having wrapped already. Catch Cole on Last Breath when the film opens in theaters on February 28.