The day after it was announced that Stephen Graham would reprise his role as Hayden Stagg in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie that's in production at Netflix, the film is further building its ensemble with a newcomer and more series veterans. Netflix officially announced that Sophie Rundle, who portrays Tommy Shelby's sister Ada in the hit series, is back in her same role after Tommy passed over the family business to her in the series finale. Also back in the saddle for another ride is Ned Dennehy, who portrayed Charlie Strong in the show, Packy Lee, who goes by Johnny Dogs, and Ian Peck, who played the role of Curly. Jay Lycurgo, best known for his roles in Teen Titans and The Batman, has also been tapped for a role in the Peaky Blinders movie.

These new and returning stars join a loaded ensemble, toplined by recent Academy Award-winner Cillian Murphy returning to reprise his role as Thomas Shelby. Rebecca Ferguson, fresh off her role in Dune: Part Two and set to headline Season 2 of Silo next, will also star alongside Murphy in the series, with another Batman veteran and Eternals actor, Barry Keoghan, also joining the ensemble. Tim Roth, best known for his role in Pulp Fiction and also for playing Abomination in The Incredible Hulk and later in She-Hulk, has also been tapped for a role in the Peaky Blinders movie. Details about newer casting roles are being kept under wraps, as is the plot, but it has been confirmed to take place during World War II. Steven Knight will write the script and Tom Harper will direct.

What Else Have the ‘Peaky Blinders’ Stars Been in Lately?

Murphy is fresh off his role in Oppenheimer, which netted him his first Oscar win, and will next appear alongside Emily Watson in Small Things Like These, the historical drama due in theaters on November 8. Keegan recently made headlines with his role opposite Jacob Elordi in Saltburn, and he will next star in Bird, the drama from Andrea Arnold which will also fly into theaters on November 8. Ferguson has also been tapped for a role alongside Chris Pratt in his upcoming sci-fi film, Mercy, and will topline Kathryn Bigelow's next movie on Netflix with Idris Elba.

The Peaky Blinders movie is currently filming but does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Peaky Blinders on Netflix.

Peaky Blinders A gangster family epic set in 1900s England, centering on a gang who sew razor blades in the peaks of their caps, and their fierce boss Tommy Shelby. Release Date September 30, 2014 Cast Cillian Murphy , Sam Claflin , Helen McCrory , Sophie Rundle Seasons 6 Main Genre Crime

