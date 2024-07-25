The Big Picture Rebecca Ferguson joins the cast of the Peaky Blinders movie alongside Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby.

Tom Harper will direct the movie for Netflix, returning after previously working on Peaky Blinders episodes.

Peaky Blinders follows Tommy Shelby in post-WWI Birmingham, with the movie's release date still pending.

The upcoming Peaky Blinders movie just received a massive update. According to Deadline, Rebecca Ferguson has joined the cast of the project, which will mark the return of Cillian Murphy in the role of Tommy Shelby. Details regarding the character Ferguson will be playing are still under wraps at Netflix. While the premise of the upcoming continuation of the story remains a secret, it's been confirmed that Tom Harper will be directing the movie for the streaming platform. More than a decade after sitting behind the camera for episodes of Peaky Blinders, the filmmaker is back to lead the characters into the upcoming narrative.

Rebecca Ferguson has been very busy over the past couple of years. The performer was recently seen on the big screen as Lady Jessica in Dune: Part Two, the book adaptation that was the highest-grossing movie of the year until Inside Out 2 came along. Ferguson also had the chance of reprising her role as Ilsa Faust in last summer's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning. There's no telling what's going to happen once the acclaimed actress joins the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, but judging by the six seasons of the television available on Netflix, tensions will be running high in the streets of Birmingham.

Peaky Blinders followed Tommy Shelby as he tried to take control of the Birmingham crime scene through the titular organization. Set months after the end of World War I, the show created by Steven Knight delighted audiences with how the protagonist got drunk with power over the years. With a talented cast that included Sam Neill, Paul Anderson and Annabelle Wallis, Peaky Blinders managed to run for six seasons before coming to an end. While a movie set in the world of the series had been in development for quite some time, it has only gained steam in the past few months.

Cillian Murphy Returns as Tommy Shelby

Image via BBC One

The return of Peaky Blinders wouldn't be possible without the leading man himself, Cillian Murphy, stepping into the shoes of Tommy Shelby once again. The actor recently won an Academy Award for his performance in Oppenheimer, the engaging drama directed by Christopher Nolan that almost managed to earn $1 billion at the global box office. The screenplay for the Peaky Blinders movie was written by Steven Knight, the creator of the series. Filming for the project is expected to begin this year.

A release date for the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie hasn't been announced yet. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.