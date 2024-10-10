As per Deadline, Stephen Graham has officially confirmed he will be returning to 20th century Birmingham as he joins the cast of the Peaky Blinders movie. Reported to be titled The Immortal Man, the upcoming spinoff has seen many high-profile names either reprise roles or join the cast, led by the brilliant Cillian Murphy, who dons the Tommy Shelby flat cap once more. In a conversation with Deadline at the London Film Festival, Graham noted he was "looking forward to seeing the lads again" on the set of the film, although he didn't confirm which character he would be playing. The likelihood is Graham will be reprising his role as Hayden Stagg, who appeared in the very last season of the show and became an instant hit within the fandom.

Graham and Murphy join the likes of Jay Lycurgo, Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson, and Barry Keoghan in the upcoming movie, with production having officially begun back in late September. The series' creator, Steven Knight, will be back at the helm for the film, with the start of production celebrated by a post to Netflix's X account with Knight and Murphy reunited. Knight will be producing the project with Caryn Mandabach, Guy Heeley, and Murphy, with executive producer credits going to the likes of director Tom Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason. According to Knight, the film will be set during the Second World War, and, with Season 6 beginning on December 5, 1933, this places the story several years after the series. Currently, there's no official release date for The Immortal Man, so make sure to stay tuned to Collider for any updates.

Steven Knight and Stephen Graham are Joining Forces on Another Exciting Project

A man of many talents, Graham's ability to find nuance within all manner of often strange and always captivating characters has made him one of Britain's best. Not only will he and Knight be teaming up again on the Peaky Blinders movie, but they've also been announced to be working together on the upcoming sports drama A Thousand Blows. Graham will star as boxer Sugar Goodison alongside the likes of Erin Doherty, Ziggy Heath, and Jason Tobin. A synopsis for the series reads:

"The fortunes of Hezekiah and Alec, two best friends newly arrived from Jamaica. Fighting for survival in the violent melting pot of Victorian London's East End, they come up against Sugar Goodson, a dangerous, veteran boxer."

Stephen Graham has confirmed he's joining the cast of the Peaky Blinders movie, The Immortal Man. You can stream all six seasons of Peaky Blinders right now on Netflix.

Peaky Blinders A gangster family epic set in 1900s England, centering on a gang who sew razor blades in the peaks of their caps, and their fierce boss Tommy Shelby. Release Date September 30, 2014 Cast Cillian Murphy , Sam Claflin , Helen McCrory , Sophie Rundle Main Genre Crime Seasons 6

