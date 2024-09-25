Oscar-nominated actor Tim Roth is the latest big name to join the cast of Netflix's upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, which is building a cast that, it would be fair to say, is bordering on ridiculously stacked. According to Deadline, Roth will appear alongside stars Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, and Barry Keoghan in the incredibly exciting and eagerly anticipated follow-up to the iconic BBC series. Although details about Roth’s role, as well as those of Ferguson and Keoghan, remain under wraps, Murphy will reprise his iconic role as Tommy Shelby, the leader of the Birmingham-based gangster family. Roth is best known for his roles in Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and Rob Roy, for which he received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He will next be seen as Abomination in Captain America: Brave New World.

The movie is written by the show's creator Steven Knight, and Knight will also produce the project alongside Caryn Mandabach, Murphy, and Guy Heeley. Executive producers include Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason, with the movie being made in collaboration with BBC Film.

What's the Peaky Blinders Movie About?

Image via Netflix

Details about the film are still being kept under lock and key, as one would expect. However, Knight hinted in an interview with Esquire that he has had a few ideas and a general feel of what to expect from the plot, which will revolve around two stories. Knight has stated he'd prefer to let the film itself guide the direction which the story will take, but it's anticipated that the movie is expected to explore the next generation of characters while remaining connected to the Shelby's, with Thomas Shelby playing a central role, as you'd fully expect. Here's what he had to say about the film's direction when he spoke with Esquire.

“The film, I know exactly what it’s about. And I know what two stories it’s going to tell. How the story will unfold, I don’t know. What will happen after that, I want that to depend on the film. For all we know somebody is going to pop out – I think I know who it’s going to be. In series six we’re bringing in the new generation, and they are going to be part of what happens in the film. I think it’s finding those actors that you just watch, and you think, there you go. There’s the future.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Peaky Blinders, with production on the movie set to begin imminently. All seasons of Peaky Blinders are available to watch on Netflix.

