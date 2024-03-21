The Big Picture Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, according to Steven Knight.

Creator Steven Knight hints that the movie will be set during WWII and could serve as the series' final chapter.

The news was revealed during a red carpet interview at the premiere of his new series This Town.

By order of the Peaky Blinders, we've got some blockbuster news as it's been confirmed that the upcoming film adaptation of the world-famous sensation drama series is going to be sprinkled with gold. For those wondering what Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy is doing next, look no further. Speaking to BirminghamWorld at the premiere of his new BBC show, This Town, show creator Steven Knight delivered the thrilling news that Murphy would be reprising his role as the iconic Tommy Shelby in the film, which is set to begin production in September this year at the Digbeth Loc Studios in the East Midlands.

"Cillian is definitely returning for it. We're shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth."

Knight also lavished praise on Murphy after he took home the Oscar for Best Actor, for his role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, last weekend, adding: "It was so deserved. I mean he's brilliant, and he's such a great human being, and he leads the line when we're shooting, and he's so level-headed and straightforward. He deserves everything he gets."

Who Does Cillian Murphy Play in 'Peaky Blinders'?

For those unaware and seeking to find out more about Murphy's career after his Oscar win, Murphy's Shelby is the cunning and ambitious leader of the Peaky Blinders gang, based in post-World War I Birmingham, England. Shelby's intelligence, leadership and highly ambiguous moral code mark him out as the main man of his era, while his dealings with the criminal underworld, the law and the political figures of the day drive the plot as Shelby goes after power and redemption.

What Can We Expect from the 'Peaky Blinders' Movie?

Hinting that the current incarnation of Peaky Blinders—most likely with Murphy and Tommy Shelby at the forefront—would be its last, Knight stated that the movie would be set during the Second World War and could carry the story into the darkest days of the country. Knight also noted that the sixth season would bring in the next generation of characters and would blend them together with what came before them, in a recent interview with Esquire.

“The film, I know exactly what it’s about. And I know what two stories it’s going to tell. How the story will unfold, I don’t know. What will happen after that, I want that to depend on the film. For all we know somebody is going to pop out – I think I know who it’s going to be.In series six we’re bringing in the new generation, and they are going to be part of what happens in the film. I think it’s finding those actors that you just watch and you think, there you go. There’s the future.”

Stay tuned to Collider for the latest on the Peaky Blinders movie. The full series can currently be streamed on Netflix.

Peaky Blinders A gangster family epic set in 1900s England, centering on a gang who sew razor blades in the peaks of their caps, and their fierce boss Tommy Shelby. Release Date September 30, 2014 Cast Cillian Murphy , Sam Claflin , Helen McCrory , Sophie Rundle Main Genre Crime Seasons 6

