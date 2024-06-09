There's no hiding just how big of a hit Peaky Blinders has been. The BBC series debuted in the UK in 2013 and was immediately met with praise, not least for Cillian Murphy's extraordinary lead performance. The series proved so successful that it ran for another 9 years, becoming a staple of, not just British viewing, but of worldwide television habits. The announcement that the show would be coming to an end in January 2021 was met with almighty disappointment, leaving many wondering just how the flat cap-sized void in their lives would be filled.

Well, wonder no longer, as the Peaky Blinders train has not yet finished its journey. After rumors circulated for many months, it was finally confirmed on May 4, 2024, that a Peaky Blinders movie would be happening. This comes after years of both the public and critics suggesting a movie would be a neat fit for the franchise, with the wide scope of lore crafted by Steven Knight and his team perfect for a big-screen finale. So, with that in mind, here is a look at everything we know about the Peaky Blinders movie so far.

Peaky Blinders A gangster family epic set in 1900s England, centering on a gang who sew razor blades in the peaks of their caps, and their fierce boss Tommy Shelby.

As yet, there is no confirmed release date for the Peaky Blinders movie. There had been some previous speculation that production on the project would begin in September 2024. However, that has since been debunked, with the actual production start date rumored to be much later.

Where Can You Watch the 'Peaky Blinders' Movie?

It has been officially confirmed that the Peaky Blinders movie will be available to stream on Netflix. The announcement of the green light being given to the project was made via a post on X (formerly Twitter), in which a copy of the finished script and some notable names can be seen.

This makes the Peaky Blinders movie one of the most exciting upcoming additions to Netflix's stacked back catalog, proving once again that the streamer really is at the top of their game. It has also been reported that Netflix is bringing a prequel movie for the franchise too, although there are currently no concrete details. If you don't have a subscription and will need one in time for Shelby and co to return, a standard subscription with ads costs $6.99 per month, while an ad-free subscription costs $15.49 per month. Whilst you're waiting for the movie to arrive, you can check out all the episodes on Netflix right now.

Is There a Trailer For the 'Peaky Blinders' Movie?

Understandably, given that production hasn't even yet started on the film, a trailer for the Peaky Blinders movie is not yet available. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out when one drops, or indeed if any other Peaky Blinders promotional material is released.

Who Is Returning for the 'Peaky Blinders' Movie?

As yet, there is actually only one piece of casting confirmed for the Peaky Blinders movie, and it's the one that perhaps matters most. Cillian Murphy will be back to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in the upcoming project, with this just another exciting venture to come for the Academy Award winner. After last year saw Murphy have his most successful year to date thanks to his starring role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, the future looks perhaps even brighter, with Murphy reprising two of his best-loved roles for big-budget movies. Besides Shelby, Murphy is also confirmed to be once again playing Jim in the long-awaited 28 Days Later sequel, 28 Years Later. With these two projects, plus his starring role in the biographical drama Blood Runs Coal, there really is no stopping Murphy's hot streak.

Given the way in which the final Peaky Blinders season ended, there are a fair few characters that almost feel certain to return. This includes the likes of Tom Hardy (Venom) as Alfie, Paul Anderson (Legend) as Arthur, Sam Claflin (Me Before You) as Oswald, Amber Anderson (Black Mirror) as Diana, Stephen Graham (Boiling Point) as Hayden, and Sophie Rundle (Bodyguard) as Ada. In an interview with British radio station Heart, Knight mentioned that new faces will be added to the cast and that fans will likely be surprised by them, which has already sparked plenty of fandom speculation.

What Will the Peaky Blinders' Movie Be About?

Unlike some movie spin-offs that usually have to claw a story from the jaws of a neatly packaged ending, the finale of Peaky Blinders Season 6 left plenty of room for one more outing. Season 6 was bathed in the dark knowledge of Tommy's diagnosis of a tuberculoma in his brain, with our hero given just months to live. However, he managed to fight to see another day, with the Shelby saga very much alive as the credits rolled on the Season 6 finale.

It was always planned that Peaky Blinders, given the series is based on a real gang from Birmingham, would finish just before the start of the Second World War. However, it seems as if Knight has had a change of heart, something he mentioned in an interview with Metro in which he said, "It’s a very specific story, that’s based on a true story from the Second World War and will be told in the Peaky was". Although this gives no concrete plot information, it does prove that Knight is always willing to bend and change his original ideas for the series, an asset many other franchises lack. With this being a movie, and with Netflix's backing, it's likely the budget will be much higher, which increases the potential for the explosive and jaw-dropping finale lovers of the series crave.

Who Is Making the 'Peaky Blinders' Movie?

Although most behind-the-scenes information is being kept tightly under wraps, we do know that Knight has once again penned the script, with Tom Harper set to direct.