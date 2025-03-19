The upcoming Peaky Blinders movie in the works at Netflix just got an exciting update from Steven Knight. Peaky Blinders ran for six seasons and nearly 10 years, but the story of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) will continue with The Immortal Man, the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie expected in theaters later this year. Original Peaky Blinders writer and creator Steven Knight is heavily involved with the upcoming film both as a producer and a writer, and lead star Cillian Murphy will also executive produce the project. During a recent interview with ScreenRant, Peaky Blinders scribe Steven Knight shared an update on the film, teasing higher stakes than fans of the series are accustomed to, as well as praising the star-studded ensemble:

"It's set during 1940, when Birmingham was being carpet-bombed every night by the German Air Force. So, obviously, the stakes are higher. People don't know if they're going to live until tomorrow morning. There's a lot of hedonism, there's a lot of fatalism, and you're throwing into that Tommy Shelby who was having his own existential crisis. The stakes are all much higher. The budget's bigger, and let's be honest, that helps. I would say this, but the cast, I think, is the best British cast that we could possibly have gotten into one place. They are all at the top of their game. I've seen rushes and assemblies, and I'm seeing the first cut in a couple of weeks. It is phenomenally good."

The original Peaky Blinders series is famous for featuring big names such as Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, and Stephen Graham, and the upcoming spin-off film has also assembled quite an impressive call sheet. Leading the charge is Murphy, back to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby, who remains one of his most iconic characters even after winning an Oscar for his work in Oppenheimer. Starring alongside Murphy are two Peaky Blinders newcomers, Rebecca Ferguson and Barry Keoghan. The former is best known for her role in the Mission: Impossible franchise and also for starring in sci-fi projects such as Dune and Silo, and the latter recently teamed up with Jacob Elordi for Saltburn. Tim Roth, an Oscar nominee who is also known for playing Abomination in the MCU, will also star in The Immortal Man. Graham will also reprise his role as Hayden Stagg in the Peaky Blinders movie.

Who Is Directing the ‘Peaky Blinders’ Movie?