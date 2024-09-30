By order of the Peaky Blinders, Tommy Shelby is back. We've just had our first glimpse at the upcoming Peaky Blinders film — the title of which has yet to be confirmed officially — and with it, we have our first look at Cillian Murphy reprising his iconic role as Shelby, the legendary leader of the gangster family based out of Birmingham, in the film. The update from the set reads: "Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight are reunited on set as production officially starts on the upcoming Netflix film."

Murphy stands against a dark brick wall with visibly silver hair, which should indicate that some time has definitely passed in the story. The film will also star the likes of Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson and Barry Keoghan, while Tom Hardy has openly expressed interest in returning to the franchise as well.

What's the Peaky Blinders Movie About?

While production has now officially begun, plot details are still scarce, although that's to be expected at this point. However, Knight hinted in an interview with Esquire that he has had a few ideas and a general feel of what to expect from the plot, which will revolve around two stories. He did admit that it would be his preference to let the story be its own guide in terms of which direction it will take, but we can expect that movie will look to explore the next generation of characters while remaining connected to the Shelbys, with Thomas playing a central role, as you'd fully expect. Here's what he had to say about the film's direction when he spoke with Esquire.

“The film, I know exactly what it’s about. And I know what two stories it’s going to tell. How the story will unfold, I don’t know. What will happen after that, I want that to depend on the film. For all we know somebody is going to pop out – I think I know who it’s going to be. In series six we’re bringing in the new generation, and they are going to be part of what happens in the film. I think it’s finding those actors that you just watch, and you think, there you go. There’s the future.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Peaky Blinders, with production on the movie now officially underway in England. All seasons of Peaky Blinders are available to watch on Netflix.