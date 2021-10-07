The series creator of the hit show Peaky Blinders has confirmed that the feature film that will close out the series is set to begin production in 2023. Along with this reveal, there have been a few updates regarding the upcoming sixth season of the show and its future beyond the Shelby family. Revealed by Variety, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight confirmed on Thursday when speaking at a panel during the BFI London Film Festival that the editing process for the sixth and final season of the popular British series is almost finished. The season is currently set to release in Spring 2022. After that, Knight will begin work on the feature film that will signal the end of the series.

“And then I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham,” Knight said at the panel. “And that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it.” It was also confirmed by the writer to Variety that production of the feature film will begin in 2023. This feature is set to be the conclusion of the story of the Shelby family and their gang, but it is still a bit away.

Knight also said that there could be “shows related” to the Peaky Blinders universe, but said that if these spin-offs (though that word was not used since he is "not fond of it") occur, it doesn't mean it would be guaranteed that he'd be supervising them, as he would rather "pass on the baton."

Image via BBC

RELATED: Underrated TV Shows On Netflix

Peaky Blinders began in 2014 and follows the boss of the titular gang Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy. Set in Birmingham, England during the first half of the 20th century, the series tells the story of the growth and expansion of the Peaky Blinders and Shelby's journey through a world as dangerous as his ambition. The series has received numerous award nominations and even won Best Drama Series at the BAFTA Awards in 2018. While fans will still have a few years before the story of the Peaky Blinders gang is officially wrapped, the anticipation for how such a beloved show will end is at an all-time high, and with Knight's comments about telling more stories in this world, who knows what we might see going forward?

The first five seasons of the critically acclaimed series are currently on Netflix with the sixth and final season set to arrive in 2022. The film that will see the end of the series will start production in 2023 with no release window currently available. Check out the trailer for Season 6 of Peaky Blinders below:

KEEP READING: Dracula Film 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' Wraps Filming

Share Share Tweet Email

Cary Joji Fukunaga on Adapting Stanley Kubrick's Beloved 'Napoleon' Project: "It's Happening" Bonaparte. Napoleon Bonaparte.

Read Next