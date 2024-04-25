The Big Picture Peaky Blinders movie is scheduled to film in September, promising a bigger budget than the series and a stellar cast.

Cillian Murphy is set to reprise his role in the film, after winning an Oscar for Oppenheimer.

Details about the movie's plot are under wraps, but Steven Knight hints at focusing on the next generation of characters while staying tied to the Shelbys.

The Peaky Blinders world will light up screens worldwide again with the news that Steven Knight is developing a movie sequel. After six seasons, the series ended two years ago and has been enjoyed by fans worldwide after it hit Netflix. In an interview with NME while talking about his new BBC series This Town, Knight shared an update about the film's progress, confirming that the September filming window was still on track, saying:

“It’s gonna happen. It’s gonna happen this September. I’m just doing the final polishes, which will continue up until the day before we start shooting. But we’re there. We’ve got everything sorted, we’ve got all the commitments we need, we are ready to go. I think the film is gonna be a step up again, and it’s gonna be great that Peaky fans can meet in one place and watch it. The budget will be bigger, but also because we know we’re ending this chapter, we’re all going to try to do our best. Cillian [Murphy] is really up for it. So I can’t wait for it to start shooting.”

Between the series' ending and now, Cillian Murphy, the lead, has seen his career advance after winning an Academy Award for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's 2023 blockbuster film Oppenheimer. Knight confirmed that Murphy was onboard for the film, confirming one of the most important pieces for the film. He said that he and Murphy still communicate about the film, and Murphy expressed excitement about getting to reprise a character he had played for close to ten years. Knight was excited about Murphy's Oscar win, saying:

“Isn’t it amazing? I’m so pleased for him because he deserves it. After every award that he won, he would text and say, ‘I really can’t wait to be doing Peaky.’ Confirming that none of this was going to change what we’re going to do next.”

What Will the 'Peaky Blinders' Movie Be About?

Details about the film are not out yet. Knight teased Esquire that he had a rough idea about what it would be about. It will focus on two stories, but he wants the film to dictate the direction those stories take. The film will likely follow the next generation of characters but will still be tied to the Shelbys with Thomas at the helm. Check out what he had to say.

“The film, I know exactly what it’s about. And I know what two stories it’s going to tell. How the story will unfold, I don’t know. What will happen after that, I want that to depend on the film. For all we know somebody is going to pop out – I think I know who it’s going to be.In series six we’re bringing in the new generation, and they are going to be part of what happens in the film. I think it’s finding those actors that you just watch and you think, there you go. There’s the future.”

What feelings did he think fans would experience while watching the movie? “I hope they are shocked and delighted and horrified and then delighted again and then shocked again!” said Knight.

All seasons of Peaky Blinders are available to watch on Netflix.

Peaky Blinders A gangster family epic set in 1900s England, centering on a gang who sew razor blades in the peaks of their caps, and their fierce boss Tommy Shelby. Release Date September 30, 2014 Cast Cillian Murphy , Sam Claflin , Helen McCrory , Sophie Rundle Main Genre Crime Seasons 6

